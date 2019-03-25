Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress announces list of 26 candidates, Sanjay Nirupam to contest from North West Mumbai

By: | Published: March 25, 2019 9:07 PM

Till now, Congress came out with a total of 253 candidates.

Sanjay Nirupam, congress, lok sabha, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Sanjay Nirupam (ANI)

The Congress on Monday announced the list of 26 candidates from Maharashtra and West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While elections in Maharashtra will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29; polling in West Bengal will take place in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

As per the list, the Congress has fielded senior leader Sanjay Nirupam from North West Mumbai. His nomination came on a day that saw him being removed as the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief. Hew as replaced by former Union minister Milind Deora.

Among 26 candidates that the party announced today, 25 were for West Bengal.

Those named in the list from West Bengal include Mita Chakraborty from Kolkata Dakshin, Mohammad Alam from Barrackpore, Pratul Saha from Hooghly and Suvra Ghosh from Howrah.

Till now, Congress came out with a total of 253 candidates. The party has also named four candidates for Odisha Assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, Congress decided to drop Rashid Alvi from Amroha. The constituency will vote in the second phase and Tuesday is the last date to file nomination.

“The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Sachin Choudhary (in place of Rashid Alvi) as Congress candidate to contest the ensuing general elections to the Lok Sabha from Amroha Parliamentary constituency of Uttar Pradesh,” Mukul Wasnik, general secretary and in-charge of CEC said in a statement.

