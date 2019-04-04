Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress announces candidates for two seats in Gujarat

By: | Published: April 4, 2019 12:58 PM

The Congress on Thursday announced the names of two candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat, taking the total number of seats on which it has declared its candidates to 357.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress announces candidates for two seats in Gujarat (PTI Photo)Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress announces candidates for two seats in Gujarat (PTI Photo)

The Congress on Thursday announced the names of two candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat, taking the total number of seats on which it has declared its candidates to 357. The party has fielded Sher Khan Abdul Shakur Pathan from Bharuch and Babubhai Katara from Dahod (ST). The announcement comes days after the Gujarat Congress unit requested senior party leader Ahmed Patel to contest the Lok Sabha poll from Bharuch.

Patel, currently a Rajya Sabha member, won from Bharuch thrice, in 1977, 1980 and 1984, but lost to BJP’s Chandubhai Deshmukh in 1991, after which he did not contest from the seat. The party on Thursday also announced that Kantilal Muljibhai Patel as its candidate for the by-election to the Unjha assembly seat in Gujarat.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress announces candidates for two seats in Gujarat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition