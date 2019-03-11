Lok Sabha elections 2019: Choose between Mahatma Gandhi’s India and Godse’s India, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama terror attack carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammed whose chief Masood Azhar was released from jail by the BJP.

The choice is between Mahatma Gandhi’s India or Godse’s India with love on one hand and hate on the other, Congress president Rahul Gandhi told his party’s booth workers here on Monday, a day after the Lok Sabha elections were announced. In an all out attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi flayed him on a host of issues such as the Rafale deal, employment generation, national security and alleged agrarian distress.

“You have to decide, you want Gandhi’s India or Godse’s India. On the one hand there is love, brotherhood, on the other is hate, fear. Gandhi ji was fearless, stayed in jail for years, but spoke with the British with love, while (Veer) Savarkar wrote letters to Britishers apologising and asking to be let off,” he said.

He said Modi keeps talking about Make in India, but his shirt, shoes and phone, with which he takes selfies, are made in China. Gandhi said 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama terror attack carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammed whose chief Masood Azhar was released from jail by the BJP.

“Two of our prime ministers were martyred. We don’t bow before anyone,” he said. He also urged booth workers to work hard and win all seven seats in Delhi.