Lok Sabha elections 2019: Cash, liquor and freebies worth Rs 540 crore seized across country

By: | Published: March 26, 2019 10:08 PM

The seizures have been made from across the country. However, maximum cash of Rs 55 crore has been recovered from Andhra Pradesh. Tamil Nadu comes at second with over Rs 36 crore cash seizure.

The seizures have been made from across the country. (PTI)

The Election Commission has seized cash, liquor and freebies of nearly Rs 540 crores within two weeks of the implementation of the model code of conduct. The commission has seized cash of Rs 143.47 crore, liquor worth Rs 89.64 crore, drugs and narcotics worth Rs 131.75 crore, precious metals worth Rs 162.93 crore and freebies worth Rs 12 crore.

The seizures have been made from across the country. However, maximum cash of Rs 55 crore has been recovered from Andhra Pradesh. Tamil Nadu comes at second with over Rs 36 crore cash seizure.

Meanwhile, the EC on Tuesday appointed former civil servants Gopal Mukherjee and DD Goel as special expenditure observers for the upcoming general elections. While Mukherjee has been deployed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Goel has been deployed in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Both these officers have extensive knowledge of search and seizure operations conducted by the Income Tax Department. The special observers will be supervising and monitoring the work being done by the electoral machinery and ensure that stringent and effective enforcement action is undertaken
based on intelligence inputs.

Earlier, the commission had appointed Shailendra Handa and Madhu Mahajan for Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, respectively. However, these officers have been given additional states. Now, Handa would be special expenditure observer for Maharashtra and Gujarat while Mahajan will be deployed in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: Cash, liquor and freebies worth Rs 540 crore seized across country
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition