Lok Sabha elections 2019: Cash, liquor and freebies worth Rs 540 crore seized across country

The seizures have been made from across the country. (PTI)

The Election Commission has seized cash, liquor and freebies of nearly Rs 540 crores within two weeks of the implementation of the model code of conduct. The commission has seized cash of Rs 143.47 crore, liquor worth Rs 89.64 crore, drugs and narcotics worth Rs 131.75 crore, precious metals worth Rs 162.93 crore and freebies worth Rs 12 crore.

The seizures have been made from across the country. However, maximum cash of Rs 55 crore has been recovered from Andhra Pradesh. Tamil Nadu comes at second with over Rs 36 crore cash seizure.

Meanwhile, the EC on Tuesday appointed former civil servants Gopal Mukherjee and DD Goel as special expenditure observers for the upcoming general elections. While Mukherjee has been deployed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Goel has been deployed in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Both these officers have extensive knowledge of search and seizure operations conducted by the Income Tax Department. The special observers will be supervising and monitoring the work being done by the electoral machinery and ensure that stringent and effective enforcement action is undertaken

based on intelligence inputs.

Earlier, the commission had appointed Shailendra Handa and Madhu Mahajan for Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, respectively. However, these officers have been given additional states. Now, Handa would be special expenditure observer for Maharashtra and Gujarat while Mahajan will be deployed in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.