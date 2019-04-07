Lok Sabha elections 2019 Live updates: PM Narendra Modi to hold public rallies in West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur today

The PM will address another rally in Manipur capital Imphal on Sunday.

With Lok Sabha elections just four days away, the country is in the middle of high pitch political campaigns. PM Narendra Modi will address a number of rallies today in West Bengal and Manipur.

The PM will address another rally in Manipur capital Imphal on Sunday. Manipur has two Lok Sabha seats, Inner Imphal and Outer Imphal. While outer Imphal will vote on April 11, Inner Imphal will vote on April 18. The BJP has named Benjamin Mate as its candidate from Outer Imphal, and has fielded RK Ranjan from Inner Imphal.

PM Modi will also address a rally in Tripura today.

West Bengal will go to polls on April 17, April 24, April 30, May 7 and May 12. Tripura and Manipur will vote on April 11 and April 18 respectively. While West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats, Tripura and Manipur have 2 seats each.

Former Uttar Pradesh CMs Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati will also hold a joint election rally in Deoband on Sunday. This will be their first joint rally in this poll season.

