Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP names Rikman Momin as candidate from Meghalaya’s Tura constituency

By: | Published: March 25, 2019 11:47 AM

The BJP, an ally of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in Meghalaya, has named party's state unit vice president Rikman G Momin as its candidate for Tura parliamentary constituency.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP names Rikman Momin as candidate from Meghalaya's Tura constituency (Representative image)Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP names Rikman Momin as candidate from Meghalaya’s Tura constituency (Representative image)

The BJP, an ally of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in Meghalaya, has named party’s state unit vice president Rikman G Momin as its candidate for Tura parliamentary constituency. On Saturday, the party had announced three-time MLA Sanbor Shullai as its nominee from Shillong Lok Sabha seat.

The announcement, however, did not come across as a shocker to its allies in the MDA government as the party’s state unit president, Shibun Lyngdoh, had clarified on an earlier occasion that the BJP, being a national party, will go by the decision of the central election committee. “The BJP is a national party and it depends on the central election committee whether the party would field any candidate in the seats available,” Shibun told PTI. The ruling coalition, barring the BJP, is fielding UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh from the Shillong seat, while NPP’s Agatha Sangma is a common candidate from the Tura seat.

Momin is expected to submit his papers Monday, which is also the last date of filing nominations. Elections to the two parliamentary seats in Meghalaya and a by-poll to Selsella assembly constituency have been scheduled for April 11.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Clement Marak last year. His wife June Eliana R Marak is likely to file her nomination from the seat on a Congress ticket Monday. The NPP has fielded Ferlin CA Sangma from Selsella, while the UDP named S Nongrum from the seat.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP names Rikman Momin as candidate from Meghalaya’s Tura constituency
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition