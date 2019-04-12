Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP moves EC against Rahul Gandhi’s remark on PM Modi

BJP moves EC against Rahul Gandhi’s remark on PM Modi (ANI Image)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday moved Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A team of BJP delegation which includes Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Nirmala Sitharaman met the Election Commission officials and demanded action against Congress president.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “Rahul Gandhi has crossed all limits by using such level of unparliamentary language for PM. He’s chief of Congress’s ‘gaali gang.’ Have demanded action be taken against his statements, which aren’t based on facts,” ANI quoted him as saying.

More details awaited.