Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP complains against Congress tweet ‘insulting’ PM Modi, Hinduism

By: | Published: April 20, 2019 11:35 PM

Vinod Tawde wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra claiming a tweet from the Congress's official Twitter handle insults and spreads falsehood against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde Saturday wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra claiming a tweet from the Congress’s official Twitter handle insults and spreads falsehood against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and portrays the Hindu religion in a negative light.

Tawde wrote on behalf on the state election committee of the BJP.

His letter said the Congress, in a tweet from its official Twitter handle @INCIndia on April 20 at 12.20pm, stated, “This is the modus operandi that Modi gives his blessings for- organized propagation of hate, spreading of fake news, misleading people, rampant misogyny, abusing the Constitution & misuse of religious sentiments to incite hatred”.

The BJP minister said along with the tweet, the Congress also posted a 2.16 minute video with the hashtag (#BhaktCharitra), adding that the song in the clip talks in an insulting manner towards the prime minister, spreads falsehood and incites hatred towards him.

“Saffron colour has been used to show Hindu religion as one that is involved in violent activities. The words and video of the song promote falsehood and insults Hindu religion. It is aimed at creating communal disharmony,” he said in his complaint.

Tawde said it was condemnable to promote the idea of Hindu terrorism in a veiled manner or that the prime minister was aiding it.

He demanded that the Congress delete the tweet and sought action against it for promoting communal disharmony and trying to create social unrest, and also for violating the model code of conduct.

