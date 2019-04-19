Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Almost 63 pc voting in 10 Maharashtra seats in 2nd phase

By: | Published: April 19, 2019 11:18 PM

In 2014, the average polling percentage in these ten constituencies was 62.43.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Akola saw a turnout of 60 per cent, up from 58.51 per cent registered in the last general elections.

The second phase of Lok Sabha polls held across 10 constituencies in Maharashtra Thursday witnessed average voter turnout of 62.91 per cent, with Hingoli taking the top spot at 66.60 per cent polling.

A statement from the Chief Electoral officer (CEO) said Buldhana registered a voter turnout of 63.68 per cent, a slight increase from 61.35 per cent in 2014.

Amravati registered 63.86 per cent voting as compared to 62.29 per cent in 2014, while Hingoli saw a turnout of 66.60 per cent as compared to 66.29 per cent last time.

Nanded, from where former chief minister and current state Congress president Ashok Chavan is seeking reelection, witnessed a turnout of 65.15 per cent. The voter turnout there was 60.11 per cent in 2014.

Parbhani registered 63.19 per cent voting, while its 2014 figure was 64.44 per cent. In Beed 66.08 per cent voters exercised their franchise, lower than the 2014 turnout of 68.75 per cent.

In Osmanabad, the turnout was 63.42 per cent compared to 63.65 per cent last time. In Latur, 62.20 per cent cast their votes as compared to 62.69 per cent in 2014.

Solapur, where Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde is in the fray, saw a turnout of 58.45 per cent, higher than 55.88 per cent in 2014.

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
