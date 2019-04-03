Lok Sabha Elections 2019: After Narendra Modi’s ‘speed breaker’ jibe, Mamata Banerjee calls him ‘expiry babu’

By: | Published: April 3, 2019 9:06 PM

Mounting a counteroffensive, Mamata Banerjee mocked PM Modi's "56-inch chest."

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee , mamata banerjee, narendra modi, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as ‘speedbreaker didi’, Banerjee hit back at him saying that his government is in its last days.

“He is an expiry babu. His government has expired. You(PM) said in Siliguri that we(TMC Government) did not do anything for poor, what have you done in the last 5 years? Don’t speak lies everyday”, she was qyoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi referred to her as ‘speedbreaker didi’ for stalling development of the state. PM Modi kicked off his campaign in the state with back to back rallies in Siliguri and Kolkata. He slammed Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal on a number of issues including alleged lack of development, perpetuating family rule as well as for asking proof of Indian Air Force’s strike on terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot.

Mounting a counteroffensive, Mamata Banerjee mocked PM Modi’s “56-inch chest”, and alleged that the NDA government did not do anything to save the lives of the CRPF soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack despite having “information” of an impending terror attack.

Also read: BJP candidate list 2019: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate list for Lok Sabha elections 2019

“We are nationalists not fascists,” she added, as per PTI.

While launching BJP’s campaign in the state, PM Modi called Mamata Banerjee a “speed breaker” in the way of the development who wanted poverty to remain in West Bengal so that her politics on poverty could flourish.

