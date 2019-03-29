Lok Sabha elections 2019: 82 FIRs against AAP, BJP, Congress for violation of poll norms since March 10

By: | Published: March 29, 2019 4:43 PM

The poll panel also said its statistics surveillance team, constituted to keep an eye on the expenses of the political parties, has seized around Rs 10 lakh in cash from outer Delhi.

Lok Sabha elections 2019, Lok Sabha elections, FIR, AAP, BJP, Congress, india, news, electionLok Sabha elections 2019: 82 FIRs against AAP, BJP, Congress for violation of poll norms since March 10

Delhi’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh Friday said 82 FIRs and Daily Diary (DD) entries have been registered against various political parties since March 10 for violating the model code of conduct. The poll panel also said its statistics surveillance team, constituted to keep an eye on the expenses of the political parties, has seized around Rs 10 lakh in cash from outer Delhi.

Six FIRs have been registered against the Aam Aadmi Party, while four have been filed against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Most of the FIRs are related to defacement of property, the Delhi CEO said. One DD entry has been filed against the Congress.

The office of the Delhi CEO said more than 2.32 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed since the model code of conduct came into force. Police have registered 163 FIRs and arrested 200 people under the Arms Act, while 495 people have been arrested under the Excise Act, it said.

Police have also “seized 221 unlicensed weapons and 2,280 cartridges and explosives”, the Delhi CEO office said. The Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue till May 19 across seven phases. Delhi will vote on May 12.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: 82 FIRs against AAP, BJP, Congress for violation of poll norms since March 10
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition