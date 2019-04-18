Lok Sabha elections 2019: 66 per cent voter turnout recorded in second phase

Tamil Nadu witnessed a contest in 38 seats. (Representational image )

An impressive 66 per cent turnout was recorded in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said. Polling was held for 95 Lok Sabha seats in 11 states and the union territory of Puducherry.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a contest in 38 seats. Fourteen seats in Karnataka also went to polls along with 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry.

Elections were also held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha while by-polls are being held in 18 assembly segments in Tamil Nadu.

Here’s the statewise report:

Maharashtra: An average 61.22 per cent voter turnout was recorded across 10 constituencies in Maharashtra which went to the polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, the average voting in these seats was 62.39 per cent. The Nanded Lok Sabha seat recorded 60.88 per cent voting, the highest in the second phase, followed by Hingoli at 60.69 per cent. Prominent figures in fray were state Congress chief Ashok Chavan who is seeking another term from his hometurf Nanded, and former Union home minister and Congress veteran Sushil Kumar Shinde, who is contesting his “last election” from Solapur. In Beed, the hometurf of late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde, his daughter Pritam Munde is seeking another term.

In the 2014 elections, the NDA had won eight out of these ten seats, whereas the Congress had won two – Nanded and Hingoli.

Assam: Over 76.22 per cent of the 69,10,592 voters cast their votes in the five Assam Lok Sabha constituencies during the second phase of polling. Karimganj(SC), Silchar, Autonomous Districts(ST), Nowgong and Mangaldoi constituencies. Nowgong recorded the highest polling of 75.71 per cent, followed by Mangaldoi and Silchar with 75.07 per cent and 71.79 per cent respectively. In Karimganj, the voter turnout was 71.41 per cent and Autonomous District witnessed the lowest voting at 69.51 per cent, the election office said.

Chhattisgarh: An impressive 71.40 per cent voters exercised their franchise in three Lok Sabha constituencies having Naxal presence, during the second phase of Lok Sabha election. Voting began in Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund constituencies at 7 am. Barring an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Maoists in Mohla-Manpur Assembly of Rajnandgaon constituency, no untoward incident was reported.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu registered 66.36 per cent polling for the 38 Lok Sabha seats on Thursday, even as paramilitary forces fired in the air near Arakkonam in Vellore district to disperse a restive crowd. The bypoll to 18 assembly constituencies was held along with Lok Sabha polls and saw a 67.08 per cent voter turnout. Voting drew to a close in the state at 6 PM, except in Madurai, where polling has been allowed till 8 PM in view of the local temple festival.

Uttar Pradesh: Over 66.06 per cent of the votes were cast in the eight constituencies which went to the polls in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. Polling was held in four reserved constituencies of Nagina, Bulandshahr, Hathras and Agra, besides four general constituencies of Amroha, Aligarh, Fatehpur Sikri and Mathura. There are 85 candidates in the fray for the eight seats, with 15 of them, the highest, in Fatehpuri Sikri.

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 45.5% voting in the second phase of general elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Nearly 72 per cent polling was recorded in Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, while the turnout was low in Srinagar seat with nearly 15 per cent voters exercising their franchise till 5 pm. No major untoward incident was reported during polling which was being held amid tight security due to militant threats and a boycott call by separatists in Kashmir.

Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency recorded nearly 15 per cent polling, with highest 21 per cent polling recorded in Shia dominated Budgam district till 5 pm, poll officials said, adding that polling has been peaceful so far. Polling concluded at 6 pm. In the 2014 elections, Srinagar witnessed the lowest voter turnout in the country at 25.86 per cent whereas Udhampur witnessed 70.9 per cent polling.

Puducherry: Puducherry registered 76.19 per cent polling in the elections to the lone Lok Sabha seat Thursday. Official sources said the Thattanchavady Assembly segment, which also simultaneously went to a by-poll, registered 73 per cent voter turnout.

Karnataka: 67.67 per cent voter turnout was reported in the elections to 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka with a direct contest between the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance and the BJP. Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest turnout of about 72.97 per cent, while the lowest was reported in Bangalore Central constituency with 45.34 per cent, poll officials said. Bangalore North recorded 48.19 per cent, Bangalore South 49.36 per cent and Bangalore Rural 58.39 percent.

Odisha: About 57.97 per cent of the over 76.93 lakh voters exercised their franchise in five Odisha Lok Sabha and 35 assembly seats in the second phase on Thursday, EC said. “No untoward incident was reported from anywhere,” State chief electoral officer Surendra Kumar said.

Bihar: Bihar recorded 62.38 per cent voting in five Lok Sabha seats amidst reports of EVM malfunctioning and poll boycott delaying the start of polling in some booths. Voting was delayed due to EVM malfunctioning at a polling station at Masuria in Banka town, two polling booths under Kahalgaon assembly segment in Bhagalpur, and another two booths in Purnea. Poll boycott was reported from a booth under Amarpur assembly segment in Banka.

West Bengal: Isolated incidents of violence, road blockades, bombings and police firing marred the second phase of polling at a few place in the three Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal with 76.42 per cent of voter turnout, EC officials said. Around 63.14 per cent polling was recorded in Darjeeling, 71.32 per cent in Jalpaiguri (SC) and 61.84 per cent in Raiganj seat. Raiganj reported the maximum incidents of violence from its Chopra and Islampur areas.

Manipur: In Manipur, the polling percentage was nearly 67.15 per cent.

Lok Sabha polls are being conducted in seven phases for 543 seats on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, and counting will be held on May 23.