Lok Sabha elections 2019: 13 FIRs against AAP, BJP for defacement of public property in Delhi

By: | Published: March 25, 2019 4:42 PM

More than 2 lakh banners and hoarding have been removed by the authorities, he said adding 51 FIRs and Daily Dairy (DD) entries have been filed for violation of model code of conduct.

13 FIRs against AAP, BJP for defacement of public property in Delhi

As many as nine FIRs have been registered so far against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and four against the BJP for defacement of public property ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the city, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said on Monday. He said over 28,000 people have also been booked under the provisions of CrpC and Delhi Police act for various violations since March 10 when the poll code came into force.

More than 2 lakh banners and hoarding have been removed by the authorities, he said adding 51 FIRs and Daily Dairy (DD) entries have been filed for violation of model code of conduct. “Nine FIRs have been registered against the AAP under the Defacement of Public Property Act. Besides, four FIRs have been filed against the Bharitya Janata Party under the same Act, one has registered against the Congress and one has been registered against others,” Singh told reporters.

Read Also| Deepa Malik, first Indian woman athlete to win Paralympics medal, joins BJP

Majority of these cases have been registered in the northeast, New Delhi and west districts of Delhi Police, the CEO said. The seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to polls on May 12. He said 425 FIRs have been registered so far under the Excise Act and 424 persons have been registered for violation of the Excise Act. Over 1.68 lakh quarters of illicit liquor has also been seized, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: 13 FIRs against AAP, BJP for defacement of public property in Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition