Lok Sabha Elections: 14 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh that Congress failed to win in 15 years

By: | Updated: March 24, 2019 8:46 PM

The BJP has not faced a single defeat since 1989 in Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha, Bhind and Damoh.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI-Bhasha that the party has taken the issue of not winning the 14 Lok Sabha seats “seriously”.

The 15-year power drought ended for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh last year but the state has 14 parliamentary constituencies which the party is yet to win in the last a decade and a half. On the contrary, there are only two Lok Sabha seats in the state which the BJP failed to win in the same period.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 27 of the total 29 seats except for Guna and Chhindwara constituencies, which were retained by Congress stalwarts Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath, respectively. Scindia has been representing Guna in the Lok Sabha since 2002 and has been MP from the seat for four straight terms.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has been the Chhindwara MP for 10 times and has been winning the constituency since 1980, except for in 1997 when the senior Congress leader lost to former chief minister and BJP leader Sundar Lal Patwa in a bypoll. The saffron party has failed to wrest the two seats from the Congress in the last 15 years.

The 14 Lok Sabha seats which the Congress could not win in this period are Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha, Morena, Bhind, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Betul and Rewa. Except for Rewa, the BJP has been winning all these seats in the last 15 years.

Bahujan Samaj Party’s Deoraj Singh Patel had won Rewa in 2009. The BJP had won the seat in 2004 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections. There are nine Lok Sabha seats in the state considered as BJP strongholds.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI-Bhasha that the party has taken the issue of not winning the 14 Lok Sabha seats "seriously".

