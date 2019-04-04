Will Yogi’s law and order record spoil Modi’s re-election bid?

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Uttar Pradesh voters consider law and order one of top three most important election issue.

Lok Sabha Election in Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to retain power at the Centre depends heavily on how BJP performs in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state with 80 Lok Sabha seats. The law and order situation could be his biggest challenge in the state where he needs to repeat his party’s spectacular performance of 2014 Lok Sabha elections when the NDA bagged 73 seats.

A recent survey finds that more than a third of voters rate Yogi government’s law and order management below par, which could seriously affect BJP’s electoral prospects. More than one third of the total 40,000 respondents surveyed by the ADR rated Yogi government’s handling of law and order situation below average.

Findings of the survey conducted by Association for Democratic Reforms are in sharp contrast with the image of Yogi Adityanath as a strong administrator as he started his tenure with tough action against criminals and gangsters. According to official data, more than 34 criminals were killed and over 2700 were arrested by the UP police in the first 10 months of Yogi government.

ALSO READ: Five factors that give PM Modi an upper hand in Lok Sabha election

In fact more than 265 criminals were injured in more than 1,100 shootouts during this period that also resulted in the death of 4 police personnel while almost 250 others were injured.

Uttar Pradesh is crucial for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election bid. The BJP had won 71 seats from Uttar Pradesh, a fourth of total 282 seats won by the party in 2014.

In fact, the state had once again voted overwhelmingly in favour of BJP in 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, giving it more than three-fourth of the assembly seats in the state following a spirited campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he promised creation of an environment free of fears (Bhay Mukt Vatavaran). While campaigning for Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections in 2017, Prime Minister Modi had severely criticised Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party government for bad law and order situation in the state, accusing it of being soft on criminals and gangsters.

ALSO READ: Pie in the sky? Rahul Gandhi will need Rs 17-18 lakh crore to implement Congress manifesto

Two years later, Law and order situation and policing in the state is still one of the top three most important election issues in this Lok Sabha elections according to Uttar Pradesh voters, preceded by jobs (43%) and better healthcare facilities (35%).