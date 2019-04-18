Lok Sabha election: Violence breaks out in West Bengal’s Raiganj — WATCH VIDEO

The violence was triggered after some people from Chopra area of North Dinajpur district put up a road blockade complaining about the absence of central forces at the polling stations. (ANI)

Incidents of violence have been reported from Raiganj city in West Bengal as voting began in the second phase of the 17th Lok Sabha elections. The violence was triggered after some people from Chopra area of North Dinajpur district put up a road blockade complaining about the absence of central forces at the polling stations. The crowd also manhandled a camera person of a local news channel who had gone there to cover polling.

The mobs also pelted stones and hurled bombs at the police guarding the area. To control the situation, the security official lobbed tear gas shells and fired in the air after stones. At least three persons were detained by police in this connection.

WB: Security personnel lob tear gas shells and lathi charge locals as they block NH-34 in protest after unknown miscreants allegedly prevented them from casting their votes at Digirpar polling booth in Chopra, in Islampur subdivision of North Dinajpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/XukT8B8Aol — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

A voter from Hemtabad assembly segment under the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency while speaking to PTI said: “We are scared for our lives…We have no confidence in the state police, and want immediate deployment of central forces here.”

According to a report in PTI, some unknown persons also attacked CPI(M) candidate from Raiganj Mohammed Salim. The incident happened when the CPM leader went to a polling booth at Islampur in North Dinajpur. Salim told the news agency that he was unhurt but his vehicle was damaged. “I believe the ruling TMC is behind the incident,” Salim told PTI.

West Bengal: CPM candidate from Raiganj Mohammad Salim’s vehicle attacked in Islampur; CPM has alleged that TMC is behind the attack. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/TrtdrU7sb7 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

The people of the state have been demanding the deployment of paramilitary forces for the free and fair elections. PTI reports that the commission has deployed 194 companies of central forces to guard over 5,000 booths in the three Lok Sabha seats. The EC has also appointed former Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Ajay V Nayak as a special observer for West Bengal.