Lok Sabha election: State-wise seats and election schedule

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven-phase between April 11 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2019 will begin on April 11 and continue for over a month till May 19. Results will be declared on May 23, bringing down the curtains on the 16th Lok Sabha. The 2014 Lok Sabha elections were conducted in nine phases from 7 April to May 12. The results were declared on May 16. The BJP led by Narendra Modi achieved an absolute majority with 282 seats, 166 more than 2009 elections. The Congress, on the other hand, managed to secure just 44 seats while Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK emerged as the third single largest party with 37 seats.

Given below is the complete list of state-wise constituencies:

Uttar Pradesh – 80 Lok Sabha seats

The country’s most populous state has the maximum number of parliamentary seats and sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. The main contest in Uttar Pradesh is between the Samajwadi Party-BSP-RLD alliance and BJP-led coalition. The Congress has also signed electoral agreements with a few regional players and is contesting 73 seats. Initially, the Congress sought an agreement with the SP and BSP but the two prominent players of the states snubbed it. The BSP-SP-RLD alliance have left two seats – Rae Bareli represented by Sonia Gandhi and Amethi represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. In return, Congress announced to leave seven seats for SP, BSP and RLD.

In 2014, the BJP along with its ally Apna Dal had won 73 seats. The SP had won five seats and Congress just two. The BSP and RLD drew a blank. Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 13.

Maharashtra – 48 Lok Sabha seats

The western state of Maharashtra is the second state after Uttar Pradesh to send maximum MPs to the Lok Sabha. The state has 48 parliamentary seats. The main fight is between NDA (BJP, Shiv Sena) and Congress-NCP alliance. As per the electoral pact, the BJP and Shiv Sena will contest an equal number of seats while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Sharad Pawar and Congress are yet to finalise the seat-sharing agreement.

In the previous Lok Sabha polls held in 2014, the BJP and Shiv Sena had won 23 and 18 seats, respectively. Election to elect 48 MPs in Maharashtra will be held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

West Bengal – 42 Lok Sabha seats

West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats. The ruling Trinamool Congress has a strong dominance in the state but the BJP has made significant gains in the last few years, especially after the panchayat polls. The state always witnessed a one-sided contest in last one decade with TMC being the favourite of 9 crore people. But in the upcoming elections, the contest is between TMC and BJP. The Congress and Left Front are the other players but they have a minimal presence. The alliance talks between the Left and Congress couldn’t yield any result, prompting the Congress to declare it will go solo.

Elections in West Bengal will also be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19.

Bihar – 40 Lok Sabha seats

The eastern state of Bihar is the fourth state to send maximum MPs to the Lok Sabha. The state has 40 parliamentary constituencies and caste-based politics remains an integral part here. Every political party in Bihar has a vote bank of particular castes and wooing them during election season is the top-most job of the political leaders.

In Bihar, the Janata Dal (United), BJP and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Ram Vilas Paswan are contesting elections together. As per the electoral pact, the BJP and JD(U) are contesting 17 seats each. The LJP will contest from the remaining six seats. The RJD-led Grand Alliance is yet to declare its seat-sharing pact. In 2014, the BJP had contested from 30 seats and won 22. The LJP had won six seats. The JD(U) was not a part of the NDA and won just two seats. The RJD and Congress had pocketed four and two seats, respectively. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the state will see seven-phase polling between April 11 and May 19.

Tamil Nadu – 39 Lok Sabha seats

The southern state of Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha constituencies. The ruling AIADMK and DMK are the two main political players in the state. In a post-Jayalalithaa and post-Karunanidhi era, both the Dravidian parties have stitched an alliance with national parties BJP and Congress, respectively.

From the NDA camp, the AIADMK will contest from 20 seats, BJP from five and Vijayakanth’s DMDK from four seats. The PMK has been allotted seven seats. Likewise, from the UPA camp, DMK field candidates from 20 seats and Congress from nine seats. Arch rivals AIADMK and DMK will face off in eight seats in South Chennai, Kancheepuram (SC), Tiruvannamalai, Tirunelveli, Mayiladuthurai, Salem, Nilgiris (SC) and Pollachi.

In 2014, the AIADMK under the leadership of Jayalalithaa (now dead) had won 37 seats. The BJP and PMK had won one seat each. The DMK and Congress drew a blank. The state will go to polls in a single phase on April 18 while counting will take place on May 23.

Karnataka – 28 Lok Sabha seats

The state has a coalition government of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) of HD Kumaraswamy. Both BJP and Congress are the two prominent parties. The JD(S) is a state-based party but has a minimal presence. The party, however, heads a coalition government despite being the third largest party in terms of numbers in the state Legislative Assembly. As per the seat-sharing agreement between Congress and JD(S), the former will contest from 20 seats, leaving eight for JD(S).

In the previous Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 17 seats while the Congress had bagged seven seats. The JD(S) had won just two seats. Elections across 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will be held in two phases. The voting will be held in the second and third phase on April 18 and April 23, respectively.

Madhya Pradesh – 29 Lok Sabha seats

This central state of India had 40 Lok Sabha constituencies before the separation of Chhattisgarh in 2000. At present, there are 29 parliamentary seats. The BJP has traditionally had a stronghold in state politics. However, it lost the power to the Congress in assembly elections held in December last after a gap of 15 years. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the fight will be between the BJP and Congress.

During the 2014 general elections, the BJP had won 26 seats while the Congress bagged just 3 seats.

The state will see four-phase polling this time – April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19

Gujarat – 26 Lok Sabha seats

Gujarat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. It has 26 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP has been ruling the state for nearly two decades. The two national parties – BJP and Congress are the prominent parties in the state.

Last time, the BJP had won all the 26 seats and the Congress couldn’t open its tally. The western state will go to polls in a single phase in the third phase on April 23.

Rajasthan – 25 Lok Sabha seats

The state has 25 parliamentary seats and the contest is between arch-rival BJP and Congress. At present, the state has a Congress government and the party has announced that it will contest from all 25 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP will also contest from all the 25 seats and will look to repeat its 2014 show of 100% result. The Congress couldn’t win even a single seat during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. This time, the party is hopeful of a good show given that it dethroned the BJP in the Assembly polls held in December last years.

Elections in this state will be held in two phases. It will vote in the fourth and fifth phases of the Lok Sabha elections on April 29 and May 6.

Andhra Pradesh – 25 Lok Sabha seats

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and YSR Congress of Jaganmohan Reddy are the two prominent political parties in the state. The state has 25 parliamentary seats and is set to witness four-cornered contests. The BJP and Congress are also campaigning aggressively in the state. Although the TDP and Congress have called for taking on the BJP together at the national level, the two parties are contesting elections against each other in the state.

The state will also hold Assembly polls simultaneously. Although the elections in 2014 was held in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana separately to elect respective government and MPs, this would be the first Lok Sabha and Assembly election in the state after it was formally bifurcated on June 2, 2014.

In 2014, elections were held across 42 Lok Sabha seats. While the TDP won 16 seats, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of K Chandrasekhar Rao won 11 seats/ The YSR Congress won 9 seats. The BJP and Congress won three and two seats, respectively.

This time, elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held in a single phase on Aril 11.

Odisha – 21 Lok Sabha seats

The costal state has 21 parliamentary seats. The Biju Janata Dal (BJP) headed by Naveen Patnaik is in the power since 2000. The state has been holding general elections and assembly elections since then.

The contest here has generally been one-sided with BJD being the favourite. This time though, the BJD is facing stiff challenge from the BJP. Several BJD leaders have quit the party and joined the ranks with the BJP. As per the Election Commission schedule, both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha will be held in four-phase starting from April 11. The next three phases of elections will be held on April 18, 23 and 29.

Kerala – 20 Lok Sabha seats

Karala has 20 parliamentary seats. The main contest is between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), a coalition of left-wing parties, and United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress. Both the LDF and UDF have been in power alternatively for the last two decades.

The LDF consists of Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and other smaller parties. The Congress has stitched an alliance with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and Kerala Congress (M) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) in the state. Out of 20 seats, while the Congress is contesting from 16 seats, two has been allotted to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Kerala Congress (M) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) will contest from one seat each.

In the previous polls held in 2014, the BJP had drawn a blank and UDF had won 12 seats. The LDF and bagged the remaining 8 seats. This time, the state will go to polls in a single phase in the third phase on April 23.

Telangana – 17 Lok Sabha seats

This will be the first Lok Sabha elections in Telangana after it was formally carved out of Andhra Pradesh on June 2 in 2014. The state has 17 parliamentary seats where the contest will be four-cornered. The ruling TRS is facing stiff challenge from Congress, BJP and TDP.

In the 2014 polls, when elections were held for 42 seats, the TRS had won 11 seats. This time, Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Jharkhand – 14 Lok Sabha seats

The BJP-ruled state has 14 parliamentary constituencies. The contest in the upcoming election will be interesting as the Grand alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Left Front and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) will take on the BJP.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 12 seats while JMM settled with just two seats. The Congress couldn’t open its tally. This time, the state will see four-phase polling on April 29 (3 seats), May 6 (4 seats), May 12 (4 seats) and May 19 (3 seats).

Punjab – 13 Lok Sabha seats

Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats. The contest is mainly between SAD-BJP combine and ruling Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Arvind Kejriwal is also contesting the elections.

In the 2014 elections, the AAP and SAD had won four seats each. The Congress and BJP had won three and two seats, respectively. The border state will go to polls in a single phase on May 19.

Chhattisgarh – 11 Lok Sabha seats

Chhattisgarh was a part of Madhya Pradesh before 2000. It has 11 parliamentary seats where the contest will be mainly between BJP and Congress. The Congress recently stormed to power in the state Legislative Assembly with an absolute majority, dethroning the 15-year-old BJP regime headed by Raman Singh. During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 11 seats.

In the upcoming general elections, the Hindi specking state will see a three-phase election on April 11, 28 and 23.

Haryana – 10 Lok Sabha seats

The BJP-ruled state has 10 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP and Congress are the prominent parties in the state. Other parties like INLD of Om Prakash Chautala and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala are the two other parties in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party is also contesting the elections in an agreement with JJP.

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP had won seven seats. The INLD had bagged two seats and Congress just one. Haryana will see a single phase election on May 12.

Jammu and Kashmir – 6 Lok Saha seats

The border state has six Lok Sabha seats – three in Valley (Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag), two in Jammu region (Jammu and Udhampur) and one in Ladakh.

In the Valley, the main contest will be PDP of Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference of Omar Abdullah. The BJP is unlikely to make any difference in Kashmir region. In Jammu region comprising two seats and Ladakh, the BJP has stronghold and the contest is likely to be one-sided.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the three Valley seats were bagged by PDP and the remaining three was pocketed by BJP. Polling in the border state will be held in five phases – April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29 and May 6.

Uttarakhand – 5 Lok Sabha seats

The hill state of Uttarakhand has five Lok Sabha seats. The contest will be between BJP and Congress. However, the SP and BSP have announced an electoral pact here as well. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the SP will contest from one seat and the BSP from remaining four.

In 2014, the BJP had won all the five seats. This time, the ECI has announced that elections across the five seats will be held in a single phase on April 11.

Himachal Pradesh – 4 Lok Sabha seats

In Himachal Pradesh, the two national parties BJP and Congress are the key players. In 2014, the BJP had won all the four seats and will again look for a historic win in the hilly state. The single-phase polling will be held in the seventh and last phase on May 19.

Goa – 2 Lok Sabha seats

The coastal state of Goa has two parliamentary constituencies – North Goa and South Goa, both of which are currently held by the ruling BJP. The state will go to polls in a single phase on April 23. Besides, by-elections to the three assembly seats will also be held simultaneously.