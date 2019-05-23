Lok Sabha election results: Full list of winners in Gujarat

Gujarat election results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to capture all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. According to the Election Commission trends, BJP candidates have taken a comfortable lead against their Congress opponents on almost all seats. BJP president Amit Shah who is contesting from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat is leading by a hefty margin of over 2.38 lakh votes at the end of the 10 rounds of counting against his nearest Congress rival CJ Chawda. According to PTI, 15 BJP candidates - Kirit Solanki (Ahmedabad West), Mohanbhai Kundaria (Rajkot), Bhartiben Shiyal (Bhavnagar), Mitesh Patel (Anand), Mansukhbhai Vasava (Bharuch), Parbhubhai Vasava (Bardoli), Darshnaben Jardosh (Surat), CR Patil (Navsari) and KC Patel (Valsad) and Geeta Rathwa (Chhota Udepur) are well ahead of their nearest rivals by more than one lakh votes. Woman candidate Ranjan Bhatt from Vadodara has established a margin of around 2 lakh votes over Congress' Prashant Patel. Here is the complete list of winners of the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat: 1. Kheda - 2. Amreli - 3. Banaskantha - 4. Bhavnagar - 5. Patan - 6. Anand - 7. Mahesana - 8. Kachchh (SC) - 9. Sabarkantha - 10. Panchmahal - 11. Gandhinagar - 12. Dahod (ST) - 13. Ahmedabad East - 14. Vadodara - 15. Ahmedabad West (SC) - 16. Chhota Udaipur (ST) - 17. Surendranagar - 18. Bharuch - 19. Rajkot - 20. Bardoli (ST) - 21. Porbandar - 22. Surat - 23. Jamnagar - 24. Navsari - 25. Junagadh - 26. Valsad (ST) - In 2014, the BJP had bagged all the 26 seats when as many as 64.7% voters exercised their franchise while this time the polling percentage was 64.11. The state is divided into four regions - north Gujarat, Saurashtra, central Gujarat and south Gujarat. The state's literacy rate is above 78%. Also, the gender ratio in Gujarat is much better than most of the states, being 919 females for every 1,000 males.