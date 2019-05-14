Show cause notice to 3 media companies for publishing voter survey

By: |
Updated: May 14, 2019 9:18:41 PM

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Election Commission has prohibited broadcast of opinion polls, exit polls, astrologer's predictions till the completion of voting process on May 19.

IANS, Pre Poll Survey, Election Commission, IANS, Economic Times, Swaraj Express, Swaraj Mass MediaElection Commission has issued show caused notice to three media companies for publishing voter survey.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Election Commission has taken a serious note of some media companies publishing voter’s survey before the completion of polling process on May 19. The poll panel has served notices to three media houses, including news agency IANS, for broadcasting an election survey before the completion of voting process.

In a statement, election commission said that it had received complaints that three media houses had published poll surveys predicting Lok Sabha Election results in violation of its advisory.

“ECI has sought explanation from these media houses namely IANS India Pvt Ltd, Economic Times & Swaraj Mass Media as to why action should not be taken against them for violation of provision of section 126A of RP Act. Response within 48 hours of the receipt of letter has been called by ECI,” said the apex poll body in a statement.

READ ALSO: Ground report: Will Delhi’s autowallas dump their hero Arvind Kejriwal?

On Monday morning, Indo Asian News Service (IANS) has tweeted a purported survey conducted by ‘some independent psephologists’ which was shared in social media and also carried by some media houses.

What is the law?

Section 126A of the Representation of People Act of 1951 prohibits broadcast and publication of opinion polls and exit polls from the time of beginning of poll process for the first phase till half an hour after the time fixed for close of voting process for the last phase in all states.

In order to ensure compliance with the provisions of RP Act of 1951, the commission had also issued an advisory to media houses two days before the start of voting process on April 11, asking the media to refrain from publishing election surveys in any manner. In fact, the apex poll panel had also barred the broadcast of astrologer’s predictions.

READ ALSO: BJP will not need support outside NDA to form the government: Rajeev Chandrasekhar | Watch Video

ECI issued advisory last month

In its advisory the poll panel had said: “The Commission is of the view that prediction of results of elections in any form or manner by way of predictions etc by astrologers, tarot readers, political analysts or by any persons during the prohibited period is violation of the spirit of Section 126A (of the Representation of the People Act) which aims to prevent the electors of constituencies still going to polls from being influenced in their voting by such predictions about the prospects of the various political parties.”

“In this connection, attention is also invited to Section 126A of the R.P. Act 1951, which prohibits conduct of Exit poll and dissemination of its results during the period mentioned therein, i.e. the hour fixed for commencement of poll in the first phase and half an hour after the time fixed for close of poll for the last phase in all the states,” the commission had said in its advisory issued last month.

READ ALSO: Justice Delayed: Pending cases weigh down India’s justice delivery system

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Show cause notice to 3 media companies for publishing voter survey
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition