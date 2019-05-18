Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi to discuss firming up anti-BJP front ahead of Lok Sabha election results

By:
Published: May 18, 2019 12:30:59 PM

Lok Sabha election results: Sources said Naidu discussed with Rahul Gandhi the impending need to bring together all parties which are against the BJP after the Lok Sabha election results are declared on May 23.

chandrababu naidu, rahul gandhi, lok sabha election result updatesAndhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. (File Photo/PTI)

Lok Sabha election results: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and discussed firming up an anti-BJP front to keep the saffron party out of power after poll results are declared.

Before meeting the Congress chief, Naidu, who is spearheading an effort to cobble up an anti-BJP front, met CPI leaders Sudhakar Reddy and D Raja.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

He is scheduled to meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and LJD leader Sharad Yadav in the national capital later in the day. The Andhra Pradesh chief minister is also scheduled to meet BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow later in the evening.

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi reaches out to opposition leaders ahead of results, key meet scheduled for May 23

In an hour-long meeting with Gandhi, sources said, Naidu discussed the impending need to bring together all parties which are against the BJP after the Lok Sabha election results are declared on May 23.

Sources said Naidu also told Gandhi to have a strategy ready in case the BJP falls short of numbers and still stakes claim to form the government.

Naidu is also in touch with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee over the phone on this issue, the sources added.

On Friday, Naidu had said that not only the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) but any outfit which is against the saffron party are welcome to join a grand alliance after the election results are declared.

He had also met AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on the matter.

The seven-phase polling will end on Sunday and the counting of votes will be done on May 23.

