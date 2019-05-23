Lok Sabha election results: Celebrations begin! Modi to meet BJP workers at 5:30 pm at party headquarters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s parliamentary board is likely to meet today evening, news agency ANI reported, as reports showed the saffron party repeating its 2014 success in the LOk Sabha elections this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the BJP workers at the party headquarters at 5:30 pm today. He is likely to address the party workers when he visits the office. Top party leaders including BJP president Amit Shah and senior Union ministers are members of the parliamentary board, the party's highest decision-making body. Modi is also a member of the board. The parliamentary board is likely to pass a resolution to thank voters for their support and also hail PM Modi's leadership. Proving exit polls predictions right, the BJP led by Narendra Modi is all set to retain power at the Centre for a second consecutive term. The BJP alone is leading on 294 seats, 22 more than the magic figure of 272 in 543 members Lok Sabha. The NDA is ahead on 340 seats. The Congress-led UPA was restricted to just 90 seats. In the politically critical Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party-BSP-RLD combine had posed a stiff challenge, the BJP was leading on 56 seats. Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats. In 2014, the BJP had won 72 seats. Meanwhile, the results are seen as a resounding endorsement of Modi's popularity, his government's achievements in the last five years and party's campaign which centered around nationalism. According to the ECI's latest trend, the BJP's vote share was nearly 58% against 33% of Congress.