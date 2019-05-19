Lok Sabha election results: BJP’s estranged ally drops a bomb hours ahead of exit poll 2019 results

Hours ahead of exit polls, upset NDA ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar has claimed that the SP-BSP alliance will register a big win in the last and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Rajbhar made this big claim after casting his vote at the Mirganj Primary School in Uttar Pradesh's Balia, among the 13 UP seats that went to polls in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections. Upset over being denied seats of his choice, Rajbharhar had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath government last month. He had fielded has fielded 39 candidates across the eastern part of the state, including in Varanasi from where PM Narendra Modi is looking to win his second consecutive term as an MP. Speaking to reporters, the SBSP leader said that no party will get a majority mark in Lok Sabha polls. He went on to claim that SP-BSP alliance will dominate in eastern Uttar Pradesh. He added that without his party's support, BJP will lose on at least 30 seats it had won last time. While predicting 15 seats for BJP in the state, he further said that the SP-BSP alliance is likely to win 55-60 seats, and Congress will get 2-3 seats. Also read:\u00a0When and where to catch all the live updates of Lok Sabha election 2019 exit polls Rajbhar further claimed that his party did not campaign for the saffron party in these polls. Last week he had claimed support for the Congress candidate in Mirzapur and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate in Maharajganj and Bansgaon respectively. In 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party won 5, Congress 2, Apna Dal 2 in last Lok Sabha polls. With highest number of seats in the state, Uttar Pradesh is often considered as the gateway to the Parliament.