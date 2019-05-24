title-bar

Lok Sabha election results: BJP surprises many with 18 seats in West Bengal

New Delhi | Published: May 24, 2019 9:39:49 AM

The TMC is still coming to terms of BJP's penetration in their home turf with so many seats.

West Bengal has always been considered invincible for the BJP. Earlier this year during campaigning when BJP chief Amit Shah said he was looking his party to win 23 out of 42 parliamentary seats from the state, only a few took him seriously. However, the saffron party’s collective hard work in last few months paid off and the party went on to win 18 seats from the state.

The successfully turned TMC’s warcry “chupchap phule chhap” (vote for the flower quietly)to “chupchap kamal chhap” (vote for the lotus quietly). The ruling party in West Bengal had used its warcry to end the 34 year old Left rule in the state.

By 7:45 AM on Friday, TMC had won in 22, while BJP was declared the winner in 18 seats, its best performance in the state. In 2014, the party had won 2 from the sear. On the other hand Left drew blank, Congress party managed to win 2 seats. In 2014, CPI(M)’s share was 22.96 which slipped to 6.54 percent this time.

The TMC is still coming to terms of BJP’s penetration in their home turf with so many seats. Its two-term MP and former Union Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi lost to former Bhatpara MLA Arjun Singh of BJP in Barrackpore by the margin of 14,857 votes. From Malda North, BJP’s Khagen Murmu defeated his nearest rival Mausam Noor of TMC by the margin of 84,288 votes.

The results in West Bengal shows BJP’s assiduous planning and standing strong against TMC might. The state also saw a number of violence in last one month during polls.

Apart from West Bengal BJP did even better in rest of the country with people reposing their faith in PM Narendra Modi, Till 9:23 Friday morning, BJP won 295 seats and was leading on 8 out of the total of 543 seats in Lok Sabha. The party maintained its performance in Modi’s home state of Gujarat winning all seats in the state.

