Lok Sabha election result: Use weapons if needed to protect votes, Upendra Kushwaha’s call to supporters – Watch

New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2019 5:45:40 PM

Amid reports of videos being uploaded on social media on illegal storage and transfer of EVMs, EC has issued a statement saying it is looking at any improper handling of reserved machines

Hours after a number of videos were uploaded on social media sites claiming illegal storage and transportation of EVMs, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha has asked his voters to use weapons if needed to protect votes. Referring to videos on social media sites, he said if needed weapons must also be used to stop such ‘loot’.

“Vote ki raksha ke liye zaroorat pade toh hathiyaar bhi uthana ho toh uthaiye. Aaj jo result loot ki jo ghatna karne ki jo koshish ho rahi hai toh isko rokne ke liye hathiyaar bhi uthana ho toh uthana chahiye (If weapons are required for protection of votes, then pick them. The way efforts are being made to loot the results, weapons must also be used if needed to stop such things),” he said.

Meanwhile, amid reports of videos being uploaded on social media on illegal storage and transfer of EVMs, the Election Commission has issued a statement saying it is looking at any improper handling of reserved machines. “The aspersions in clips being used in media merely pertain to the storage or movement of reserve unused EVMs. However any case of lapse even in the handling of reserve EVMs is thoroughly investigated and disciplinary action taken against the officers responsible,” the commission said in a statement.

Pointing out that reports were false, it added, “Complaints of alleged movement of EVMs, purportedly to replace polled EVMs in strongrooms, doing rounds in sections of media. Would like to unambiguously clarify that reports are absolutely false. Visuals seen viral on media do not pertain to any EVMs used during the polls.”

Leaders of 22 Opposition parties met EC officials today for their demand of tallying VVPATs with EVM figures, during election results that are scheduled to be announced on May 23.

