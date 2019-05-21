Lok Sabha election result: AAP slams exit poll predictions, says BJP wipeout certain on May 23

Lok Sabha election result 2019: The Aam Admi Party (AAP) has rejected the exit polls predictions on Uttar Pradesh saying that the alliance SP-BSP-RLD will do much better than the BJP and that the saffron party will be defeated across the country. He also expressed hope that exit polls will prove to be completely false. AAP leader Sanjay Singh expressed his opinion soon after meeting Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, he observed that exit polls predictions will turn out to be completely wrong like it happened before. \u201cI feel the alliance will get more than 60 seats in UP. BJP will be wiped off across the country. Exit polls will prove to be completely false like it had happened before. The opposition will form a strong govt at the centre,\u201d he pointed out. Singh also said that the priority was to stop PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah from forming the government again. He further said, \u201cResults will be declared after 2 days. We met to discuss the strategy to be followed after that. The first priority is to stop BJP, pair of Narendra Modi-Amit Shah and communal forces. This was also a courtesy call.\u201d While Today's Chanakya and India Today-Axis predicted 65 seats for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, News 18-IPSOS has predicted 60-62 seats. However, ABP-Nielsen has predicted 45 seats for the alliance and 33 for the BJP in the state. It also gave just 2 seats for the Congress. Also read:\u00a0Exit Polls effect: After Mayawati, HD Kumaraswamy cancels visit to Delhi According to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the BJP is expected to get 62 to 68 seats in UP out of 80 Lok Sabha seats. The channel has predicted 339 to 365 seats for NDA, 77 to 108 seats for UPA and 69-95 seats for others in the 543 Lok Sabha seats. Apart from it, Times Now-VMR predicted 306 seats for NDA, 142 seats for Congress and Others 94. Republic-CVoter exit poll gave 287 seats to NDA, UPA 128 and while Others may get 127 seats. Results will be declared on May 23.