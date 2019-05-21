Lok Sabha election result: 22 opposition parties meet in Delhi, petition EC over EVM concerns

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 21, 2019 4:20:22 PM

Election results are set to be declared on May 23.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019As many as 21 parties attended the meeting. (ANI)

A number of Opposition leaders today met in Delhi to discuss the possibility of forming a non-NDA grouping and forming a government at the Centre. Election results are set to be declared on May 23. After the meeting, Opposition leaders marched to the Election commission office to press for their demand of tallying VVPATs with EVM figures.

Those who attended the meeting include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot, Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Congress, TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, BSP’S Satish Chandra Misra , CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, SP’s Ramgopal Yadav, DMK leader Kanimozhi, RJD’s Manoj Jha, NCP’s Majeed Memon and NC leader Devinder Rana.

As per Yechury, EC is yet to decide a procedure in case there is a mismatch on VVPATs and the EVM tally. “Even when there is one mismatch in the VVPAT samples for counting and EVMs, all VVPATs in that Assembly segment must be counted to maintain the integrity of the electoral process,” he added.

Nitish Kumar slams Opposition's cry over EVMs, calls allegations 'bogus'

Earlier in the day, Bihar CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar slammed the Opposition over the concerns it raised over EVMs. Calling their allegations ‘bogus’, he pointed out that elections have become transparent after EVMs were introduced in the country’s electoral process. “It’s a technology that has been questioned multiple times and has been answered by the Election Commission. The faction that begins losing says there were discrepancies in elections. It’s not new.”

Taking to Twitter on Monday, JD(S) leader and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said, “Entire Opposition political parties had expressed concern over the credibility of EVMs under PM Narendra Modi’s rule. Opposition parties even knocked the doors of the Supreme Court asking for a traditional ballet paper elections to avoid defective EVMs that are vulnerable to fraud.”

