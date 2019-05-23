Assam, Northeast election results LIVE UPDATES: Litmus test for Modi’s ‘look east’ policy, 25 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs

Assam, Northeast election results LIVE UPDATES: BJP is aiming to reaffirm its numero uno status in the eight northeastern states of the country. As India decides which party will govern at the Centre, Northeast holds the key for both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The region sends 25 Member of Parliaments (MPs) to Lok Sabha. BJP played a masterstroke by bringing all non-Congress parties to form North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). Convener of NEDA platform Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence that NEDA will bag 19 seats altogether. Congress, on the other hand, will look to regain its mojo to dent BJP’s chances in the region as well at the Centre.
Out of the eight states, Assam offers 14 Lok Sabha seats while Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram have one Lok Sabha constituency each. Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur have two Lok Sabha seats each. All the 25 seats went to polls in three phases between April 11 and April 23. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, a strong Modi wave saw BJP bag seven seats in Assam and one seat from Arunachal Pradesh. Even though Congress faced a humiliating defeat at the national level, it had bagged three seats from Assam, two from Manipur, one from Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Meghalaya. All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won three seats from Assam. The National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Parliament have been the most talked about issues. These are likely to be key factors for both the national parties – BJP and Congress.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the counting of votes for the solitary Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland and by-election to Aonglenden Assembly constituency on Thursday, a top election official has said. Polling for the Lok Sabha seat and Aonglenden bye-poll was held simultaneously on April 11. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Abhijit Sinha said on Tuesday that there would be three-tier security cordon on theday of counting.
BJP riding on unprecedented Narendra Modi wave won 282 seats on its own out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. The big chunk of these 282 seats was from Hindi heartland states where it bagged 191 Lok Sabha constituencies out of 226. However, in recent times BJP faced defeats in state assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. So, if BJP's staggering tally from these three aforementioned states decreased, 25 Lok Sabha seats from the eight states of the northeast are absolutely crucial.
Assam: In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won seven seats. Congress bagged three Lok Sabha seats. All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) got three seats. One seat was bagged by an independent candidate. Manipur: Congress bagged two seats. Tripura: CPIM won both the Lok Sabha seats. Arunachal Pradesh- Congress won one seat and BJP bagged one Lok Sabha constituency. Meghalaya: Congress won one seat in Meghalaya, National People's Party (NPP) won the other. Mizoram- Congress won one seat in Mizoram. Sikkim- Sikkim Democratic Front won the solitary parliament seat in Sikkim. Nagaland: Naga People's Front (NPF) bagged one Lok Sabha seat.
All 25 Lok Sabha seats went to polls in three phases. On April 11, polling was held in five Lok Sabha seats of Assam. Voting was also held in two seats of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Polling was also held in one seat of Tripura and Manipur each. Polling was held in a single seat in Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram. In the second phase on April 18, five Lok Sabha seats of Assam, one seat of Manipur and Tripura went to the polls. In the third phase on April 23, polling was held in four seats in Assam.