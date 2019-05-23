Assam, Northeast election results LIVE UPDATES: Litmus test for Modi’s ‘look east’ policy, 25 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs

Assam, Northeast election results LIVE UPDATES: BJP is aiming to reaffirm its numero uno status in the eight northeastern states of the country. As India decides which party will govern at the Centre, Northeast holds the key for both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The region sends 25 Member of Parliaments (MPs) to Lok Sabha. BJP played a masterstroke by bringing all non-Congress parties to form North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). Convener of NEDA platform Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence that NEDA will bag 19 seats altogether. Congress, on the other hand, will look to regain its mojo to dent BJP’s chances in the region as well at the Centre.

Out of the eight states, Assam offers 14 Lok Sabha seats while Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram have one Lok Sabha constituency each. Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur have two Lok Sabha seats each. All the 25 seats went to polls in three phases between April 11 and April 23. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, a strong Modi wave saw BJP bag seven seats in Assam and one seat from Arunachal Pradesh. Even though Congress faced a humiliating defeat at the national level, it had bagged three seats from Assam, two from Manipur, one from Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Meghalaya. All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won three seats from Assam. The National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Parliament have been the most talked about issues. These are likely to be key factors for both the national parties – BJP and Congress.