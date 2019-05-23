Lok Sabha election result, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana election results Live updates: Counting for 42 seats across two states to begin shortly

Lok Sabha election result LIVE: Counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Lok Sabha elections will begin shortly. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the voting was held in a single phase on April 11, 2019, for 25 and 17 parliamentary constituencies respectively. In Andhra Pradesh, the major parties in fray in the election are Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). READ ALSO |\u00a0Election Result 2019 LIVE: Judgement day for Modi, Rahul, counting of votes begins at 8 am In Telangana, the major political parties are Congress, BJP and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Around 3.93 crore electorate have cast their votes to decide the fate of 319 candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage According to an exit poll conducted by News18- IPSOS, N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP is set to get 10 to 12 seats while Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress party is likely to get 13 to 14 seats in AP, while as per Times Now- VMR exit poll, YSR Congres may get 18 parliamentary seats while TDP may have to settle for 7 seats. In neighbouring Telangana, according to a poll of polls conducted by News18- IPSOS, K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS is likely to win the poll battle with a huge margin. The Times Now- VMR exit poll has predicted that TRS will bag 13 seats while Congress and BJP will get 1 seat each.