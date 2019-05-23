  1. Home
  3. Lok Sabha election result, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana election results Live updates: Counting for 42 seats across two states to begin shortly

Updated:May 23, 2019 7:10:09 am

Lok Sabha election result LIVE: In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the voting was held in a single phase on April 11, 2019, for 25 and 17 parliamentary constituencies respectively.

Around 3.93 crore electorate have cast their votes to decide the fate of 319 candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the voting was held in a single phase on April 11, 2019, for 25 and 17 parliamentary constituencies respectively. In Andhra Pradesh, the major parties in fray in the election are Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Telangana, the major political parties are Congress, BJP and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Around 3.93 crore electorate have cast their votes to decide the fate of 319 candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

According to an exit poll conducted by News18- IPSOS, N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP is set to get 10 to 12 seats while Jagan Reddy’s YSR Congress party is likely to get 13 to 14 seats in AP, while as per Times Now- VMR exit poll, YSR Congres may get 18 parliamentary seats while TDP may have to settle for 7 seats. In neighbouring Telangana, according to a poll of polls conducted by News18- IPSOS, K Chandrashekar Rao’s TRS is likely to win the poll battle with a huge margin. The Times Now- VMR exit poll has predicted that TRS will bag 13 seats while Congress and BJP will get 1 seat each.

 

Live Blog

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Lok Sabha election results trends LIVE updates:

07:10 (IST)23 May 2019
A triangular contest in Andhra Pradesh

The state will witness a triangular contest between N Chandrababu's Telugu Desam Party, YS Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress party and superstar Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena. Apart from these, there are two minor players- Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

07:04 (IST)23 May 2019
Counting of votes to commence from 8am

The counting of votes for recently held Lok Sabha elections will begin from 8am. Elaborate security arrangements has been made. The polling was held in a single phase on April 11, 2019.

Telangana: Visuals from outside a counting centre in Hyderabad; counting of votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin at 8 am. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/Mp550QffXk

06:59 (IST)23 May 2019
Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha constituencies

The state of Andhra Pradesh has 25 parliamentary constituencies. They are- Ongole, Kurnool, Chittoor, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, Bapatla, Rajahmundry, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Narasapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada and Amalapuram.

06:49 (IST)23 May 2019
Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha election results Live: N Chandrababu Naidu meets HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday

In an attempt to reach out to other regional parties, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister met several leaders such as West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda and others.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu with former Prime Minister and JD(S) Supremo H D Devegowda and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy (PTI Photo)
06:35 (IST)23 May 2019
India Today- Axis My India exit poll predicts YSR Congress to get maximum Lok Sabha seats

As per the exit polls conducted by India Today- Axis My India, YSR Congress will get around 18 to 20 parliamentary seats while TDP may get only 4 to 6 seats. The India Today- Axis My India exit poll has also predicted zero seats for Congress party in Andhra Pradesh.

06:20 (IST)23 May 2019
Jaganmohan Reddy to make a serious dent in the expectation of Chandrababu Naidu

According to the exit polls, YSR Congress led by Jaganmohan Reddy is predicted to make a serious dent in the expectation of N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP (Telugu Desam Party) in Andhra Pradesh. Reddy has clarified that he will side with any party or alliance whether it be NDA, UPA or a third front, whoever will promise to give special status for Andhra Pradesh.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and TDP alliance had got 17 seats while YSR Congress bagged 8 parliamentary seats from Andhra Pradesh. In Telangana, Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) had won 11 constituencies, Congress 2 seats, YSR Congress 1 seat and an alliance of BJP-TDP won 2 seats in 2014 general elections.
