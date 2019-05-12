Lok Sabha election: Priyanka Gandhi steps up attack against PM, says time for Modi to go

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi expressed confidence that BJP will be defeated in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, observing that people of the country are unhappy and will convey their anger through votes. As many as 59 constituencies across the country are voting today in the sixth and penultimate phase of polling across the country. Interacting with media persons soon after casting her vote, Gandhi said it was very clear that the mood of the nation is against the BJP government, which is about to go. Targetting PM Modi, she said that instead of addressing real issues, he has been talking on random things. While pointing out that results in Uttar Pradesh will be quite different this time, she further accused the PM of not responding to issues raised by her party as well as its president Rahul Gandhi. \u201cIn 2014, he and his party promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in every Indian's bank account and create two crore jobs, but the PM does not talk about this," she added. Of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on Sunday, 7 were in Delhi. Apart from occasional reports of problems in EVMs, voting in the national capital has been largely peaceful. Apart from Delhi, voting is underway at 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, and 4 in Jharkhand. Results for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country will be announced on May 23. Also read: Lok Sabha polls in Haryana: EVMs to be stored in 90 strong rooms Asked how many seats his party would win, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said it will be decided by the people as they are the masters. "People are the master. Whatever people say, we will accept. How many seats we will win, people will decide that. Jai Hind," he said as per PTI. In 2014, BJP had won 44 of 59 seats that have gone to polls today, including all 7 from the national capital.