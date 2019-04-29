Lok Sabha Election: Polling in 70% seats over, battle continues for 169 seats in these states

Published: April 29, 2019 7:44:32 PM

Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Election: General Election for 17th Lok Sabha will be over on May 23 with the completion of voting process in 169 seats located in 12 states and union territories in the last three phases.

Lok Sabha election 2019, fourth phase pollingLok Sabha Election 2019: Voting process in more than two-third of total 543 Lok Sabha seats is over.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: With the completion of voting in 71 seats in the fourth phase on Monday, the polling process for nearly 70% or 372 of total 543 Lok Sabha seats is over. Despite usual rhetoric of politicans, no political party or bloc is fully confident that it will be able to form the next government at the centre. Though the election process is over in more than two third of the seats but maintaining the momentum ahead of polling in 169 seats in 12 state and union territories is crucial for parties as every seat in this tough battle matters.

There are four big states in the remaining three phases, Uttar Pradesh (41 of total 80 seats), West Bengal (24 of total 42 seats), Madhya Pradesh (23 of total 29 seats), Bihar (21 of total 40 seats). These four are among the seven big states, including Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, that play crucial role in formation of the next government at the centre.

The polling process for Punjab (13 seats), Haryana (10 seats), Delhi (7 seats) will be conducted in one go in the remaining three phases. While Delhi and Haryana will go to poll in the sixth phase, polling for all 13 seats in Punjab will take place in the 7th phase on May 19.

Polling for remaining 12 seats in Rajasthan will take place in the 5th phase on May 6, the voting process for remaining 11 seats in Jharkhand will be staggered over the last three phases, four seats each in 5th and 6th phase and 3 seats in the 7th phase.

Polling for 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh will be conducted in the 7th phase on May 19, the polling for remaining 2 seats in Jammu & Kashmir will be conducted in in the 5th phase on May 6. Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the union territory of Chandigarh will take place in the last phase on May 19.

Polling process in two other big states Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu is over with the completion of fourth phase. While polling process in Maharasthra was spread over the first four phases, with voting for 17 seats conducted in the fourth phase on April 29, the Polling for 38 of total 39 Lok Seats in Tamil Nadu was conducted in one go in the second phase on April 12.

The election commission has countermanded the election process for Vellore Lok Sabha seat in the state after reports of large scale seizure of cash for bribing voters. Vellore is the first Lok Sabha seat in the history of the country where the election process has been countermanded.

