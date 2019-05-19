Lok Sabha Election Phase 7 Polling LIVE | PM Modi seeks re-election from Varanasi in the last lap of 2019 polls

  1. Home
Updated:May 19, 2019 1:00:39 am

Phase 7 Election 2019 Voting Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the key contenders in the fray. In 2014, the Prime Minister had won this seat by over 3.5 lakh votes.

Lok Sabha Phase 7 Polling Live, Phase 7 Election 2019 Voting 2019Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a roadshow in Varanasi. (Reuters)

Phase-7 Polling in UP, Bihar, Punjab, MP Live Updates: Polling for 59 seats in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections will commence in a few hours from now. The states that are going to polls in the last phase are Bihar (8 seats), Himachal Pradesh (4), Jharkhand (3), Madhya Pradesh (8), Punjab (13), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (9) and Chandigarh (1).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the key contenders in the fray. He is up against Congress candidate Ajai Rai and Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party in Varanasi. In 2014, the Prime Minister had won this seat by over 3.5 lakh votes. Some other star candidates in this phase are Sunny Deol, Ravi Kishan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Shatrughan Sinha, Pawan Kumar Bansal, Kirron Kher, Upendra Kushwaha, and Anurag Singh Thakur.

The key battles are Narendra Modi vs Ajay Rai in Varanasi, Ravi Shankar Prasad vs Shatrughan Sinha in Patna Sahib, Pawan Kumar Bansal vs Kirron Kher in Chandigarh and Sunny Deol vs Sunil Kumar Jakhar in Gurdaspur.

In the sixth phase, the total voter turnout was recorded at 63.48 per cent.

01:00 (IST)19 May 2019
Lok Sabha LIVE: Other heavyweights from Uttar Pradesh

Among other heavyweights in Uttar Pradesh, Union minister Manoj Sinha and UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey are the main contenders. While Sinha is seeking re-election from Ghazipur, Pandey is in the fray from Chandauli. The BJP is contesting 11 Lok Sabha seats in the last phase. BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is contesting Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat, which is currently held by Union minister and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel, along with Robertsganj parliamentary constituency.

00:04 (IST)19 May 2019
Lok Sabha LIVE: EC to use two EVMs in Kolkata North seat

The Election Commission will use two EVMs in each booth in the Kolkata North as the candidature of 21 nominees has surpassed the capacity of a single EVM. PTI reports that the poll panel has commissioned 2,000 extra EVMs and employed more personnel to guard them. The Kolkata North is among the nine constituencies that are going to go to polls in the seventh and final phase of the general elections today.

Lok Sabha Phase 7 Polling Live, Phase 7 Election 2019 Voting 2019Over 10 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 918 candidates. Sor far, an average of 66.88 per cent voter turn out was recorded in the last six phases. The election began on April 11 and went on for over a month. The Election Commission has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations across eight states. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
