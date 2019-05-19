Lok Sabha Election Phase 7 Polling LIVE | PM Modi seeks re-election from Varanasi in the last lap of 2019 polls

Phase-7 Polling in UP, Bihar, Punjab, MP Live Updates: Polling for 59 seats in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections will commence in a few hours from now. The states that are going to polls in the last phase are Bihar (8 seats), Himachal Pradesh (4), Jharkhand (3), Madhya Pradesh (8), Punjab (13), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (9) and Chandigarh (1). Lok Sabha elections 2019: Full Coverage Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the key contenders in the fray. He is up against Congress candidate Ajai Rai and Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party in Varanasi. In 2014, the Prime Minister had won this seat by over 3.5 lakh votes. Some other star candidates in this phase are Sunny Deol, Ravi Kishan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Shatrughan Sinha, Pawan Kumar Bansal, Kirron Kher, Upendra Kushwaha, and Anurag Singh Thakur. The key battles are Narendra Modi vs Ajay Rai in Varanasi, Ravi Shankar Prasad vs Shatrughan Sinha in Patna Sahib, Pawan Kumar Bansal vs Kirron Kher in Chandigarh and Sunny Deol vs Sunil Kumar Jakhar in Gurdaspur. In the sixth phase, the total voter turnout was recorded at 63.48 per cent. CATCH LIVE UPDATES HERE