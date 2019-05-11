Lok Sabha Election Phase 6 LIVE: Stage set for penultimate phase — Sheila Dikshit, Pragya Thakur, Akhilesh Yadav among key contenders

Phase 6 Election 2019 Polling in Bihar, Haryana, MP, UP, Delhi LIVE: Polling for the 56 seats across seven states will commence in just few hours from now. The states that will go to polls are Delhi (7 seats), West Bengal (8), Uttar Pradesh (14), Haryana (10), Madhya Pradesh (8), Bihar (8) and Jharkhand (4). Among the key candidates who are in the fray are Sheila Dikshit, Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Akhilesh Yadav, Pragya Singh Thakur, Digvijay Singh, and Maneka Gandhi. The Election Commission has set up over 1 lakh polling booths for smooth conduct of polls in all seven states. The BJP had won 45 of these seats in 2014. The TMC had bagged eight, the Congress two and the SP and the LJP one seat each among others. The saffron party's best performance was in UP where it won 13 of the 14 constituencies. The seventh and last phase of polling will take place on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23. Phase 6 Election 2019 Polling LIVE