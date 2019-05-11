Lok Sabha Election Phase 6 LIVE: Stage set for penultimate phase — Sheila Dikshit, Pragya Thakur, Akhilesh Yadav among key contenders

  1. Home
Updated:May 11, 2019 11:59:15 pm

Among the key candidates who are in the fray are Sheila Dikshit, Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Akhilesh Yadav, Pragya Singh Thakur, Digvijay Singh, and Maneka Gandhi.

Lok Sabha Phase 6 Polling Live, Phase 6 Election 2019 Voting 2019Phase 6 Polling LIVE: The states that will go to polls are Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. (PTI)

Phase 6 Election 2019 Polling in Bihar, Haryana, MP, UP, Delhi LIVE: Polling for the 56 seats across seven states will commence in just few hours from now. The states that will go to polls are Delhi (7 seats), West Bengal (8), Uttar Pradesh (14), Haryana (10), Madhya Pradesh (8), Bihar (8) and Jharkhand (4). Among the key candidates who are in the fray are Sheila Dikshit, Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Akhilesh Yadav, Pragya Singh Thakur, Digvijay Singh, and Maneka Gandhi.

The Election Commission has set up over 1 lakh polling booths for smooth conduct of polls in all seven states. The BJP had won 45 of these seats in 2014. The TMC had bagged eight, the Congress two and the SP and the LJP one seat each among others. The saffron party’s best performance was in UP where it won 13 of the 14 constituencies. The seventh and last phase of polling will take place on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

23:59 (IST)11 May 2019
Bihar: Eight seats up for voting in Phase 6

Eight contituencies are going to polls in Bihar: Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj.

23:25 (IST)11 May 2019
Phase 6 polling Live: Key candidates in Delhi

All seven seats are going to polls in the national capital. Among the key candidates in the fray are veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, Olympian boxer Vijender Singh, Union minister Harsh Vardhan, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, Atishi from AAP and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir. In 2014, BJP had won all seven seats in Delhi.

