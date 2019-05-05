Lok Sabha Election Phase 5 Polling LIVE | With Sonia, Rahul, Rajnath in fray, it’s a battle of prestige in UP

  1. Home
Updated:May 06, 2019 12:56:11 am

Phase 5 Election 2019 Voting Live Updates: In Uttar Pradesh, three high-profile constituencies are up for voting — Amethi, Raebareli and Lucknow.

Phase 5 Election 2019 Polling in Bihar, MP, UP Live Updates: Polling for 51 seats in the fifth phase is set to commence in a few hours from now. Polling will happen for 5 seats in Bihar, 4 in Jharkhand, 7 in Madhya Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, 7 in West Bengal and parts of one constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Uttar Pradesh, three high-profile constituencies are up for voting — Amethi, Raebareli and Lucknow. BJP minister Smriti Irani is taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. Home Minister Rajnath Singh is contesting from Lucknow and Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi is fighting from Raebareli. In 2014, the BJP had won 12 of these 14 seats are going to polls in UP.

The Election Commission has set up 94,000 polling stations and made elaborate security arrangements. This is the smallest phase and a total of 8.75 crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates. With this phase of polling, the election will be over in 424 seats and remaining 118 seats will go to polls on May 12 and 19.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission today rejected a plea seeking rescheduling of the commencement of voting from 7 am to 4.30/5.00 am during the month of Ramzan. The Commission said that it did does not find it feasible to alter the existing hours of the poll for the 5th, 6th and 7th phase of general elections.

Phase 5 Election 2019 Polling in Bihar, MP, UP Live Updates

00:55 (IST)06 May 2019
Phase 5 election 2019 voting in Uttar Pradesh: All eyes on Amethi, Raebareli and Lucknow

 
In UP, 14 seats are up for voting with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contesting on five seats -- Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Fatehpur and Kaisarganj. Its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) is fighting for seven seats -- Lucknow, Banda, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich and Gonda.
 
To recall, the BJP had bagged 12 of these seats in 2014 with the Congress winning Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi's Amethi -- the only two constituencies where the Congress succeeded out of the 80 in the entire state.
 
In Amethi and Rae Bareli, the SP-BSP alliance has not put up any candidate, leaving the two constituencies for the Congress. 
 
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi. 

