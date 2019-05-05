Lok Sabha Election Phase 5 Polling LIVE | With Sonia, Rahul, Rajnath in fray, it’s a battle of prestige in UP

Phase 5 Election 2019 Polling in Bihar, MP, UP Live Updates: Polling for 51 seats in the fifth phase is set to commence in a few hours from now. Polling will happen for 5 seats in Bihar, 4 in Jharkhand, 7 in Madhya Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, 7 in West Bengal and parts of one constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. In Uttar Pradesh, three high-profile constituencies are up for voting \u2014 Amethi, Raebareli and Lucknow. BJP minister Smriti Irani is taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. Home Minister Rajnath Singh is contesting from Lucknow and Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi is fighting from Raebareli. In 2014, the BJP had won 12 of these 14 seats are going to polls in UP. The Election Commission has set up 94,000 polling stations and made elaborate security arrangements. This is the smallest phase and a total of 8.75 crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates. With this phase of polling, the election will be over in 424 seats and remaining 118 seats will go to polls on May 12 and 19. Meanwhile, the Election Commission today rejected a plea seeking rescheduling of the commencement of voting from 7 am to 4.30 am during the month of Ramzan. The Commission said that it did does not find it feasible to alter the existing hours of the poll for the 5th, 6th and 7th phase of general elections. CATCH LIVE UPDATES HERE