Lok Sabha election Phase 4 voting: Babul Supriyo’s car vandalised allegedly by TMC workers in Asansol – Watch Video

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from West Bengal where polling is currently underway for eight parliamentary constituencies in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. News agency ANI reported that BJP candidate from Asansol Babul Supriyo's car was vandalised allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers. In photos shared by ANI, the rear windshield of the car was seen completely shattered. Supriyo even had a round of verbal spat at the polling booth with Trinamool workers. He had reached the polling booth with central forces. The BJP leader said that TMC 'goons' were blocking people from exercising their franchise. West Bengal: BJP MP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo's car vandalised in Asansol. A TMC polling agent says, there is no BJP polling agent here. pic.twitter.com\/kBNmpXCvPD \u2014 ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 "I will myself take the central forces to that polling station. It is very good that people in West Bengal are aware and they want central forces so that they can cast their vote. This is why Mamata Banerjee is scared," he told reporters outside the polling booth. Earlier this morning, ANI reported that villagers were boycotting polls at Jemua's polling booth number 222 and 226 in Asansol due to the absence of central forces at the polling station. #WATCH Clash between TMC workers and security personnel at polling booth number 199 in Asansol. A TMC polling agent said, 'no BJP polling agent was present at the booth.' BJP MP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo's car was also vandalised outside the polling station. pic.twitter.com\/goOmFRG96L \u2014 ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Also, Trinamool workers also clashed with security personnel at a polling booth in Asansol, ANI reported. The clash broke out after TMC workers insisted that voting be held despite the absence of central forces, which the BJP and CPI(M) workers opposed.