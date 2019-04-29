  1. Home
  3. Lok Sabha Election Phase 4 Polling Live: Urmila Matondkar, Baijayant Panda, Dimple Yadav among key contenders in phase IV

New Delhi | Updated:Apr 29, 2019 12:57:19 am

Phase 4 Election 2019 Voting Live Updates: More than 12.79 crore voters will decide the fortune of 961 candidates. In the first three phases, 302 out of 543 constituencies went to polls.

Phase 4 Election 2019 Polling in Bihar, MP, UP Live Updates: Polling for 72 parliamentary constituencies across nine states will commence in just a few hours from now. The states that will go to polls in the fourth phase are Rajasthan (13 seats), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Odisha (6), Bihar (5), Jharkhand (3), Maharashtra (17) and Jammu and Kashmir (1).

The key contestants are Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Giriraj Singh (BJP), Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Subhash Bhamre (BJP), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), SS Ahluwalia (BJP), Milind Deora (Congress), Babul Supriyo (BJP), Salman Khurshid (Congress), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) and Sriprakash Jaiswal (Congress).

The elaborate security arrangements have been put in place. More than 12.79 crore voters will decide the fortune of 961 candidates. In the first three phases, 302 out of 543 constituencies went to polls. The voter turnout in phase-I was 69.45 per cent, 69.43 per cent in phase-II and 64.66 per cent in phase-III.

17 seats up for grabs in Maharashtra

17 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra would go to polls during the fourth phase on Monday. Union minister Subhash Bhamre, and Congress leaders Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar will be among the 323 candidates in the fray.

Bihar: Fortunes of Giriraj Singh, Kanhaiya Kumar on the line

The fortunes of Union minister Giriraj Singh and CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar would be decided on Monday as five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will vote on Monday. Both Giriraj and Kanhaiya are contesting from Begusarai. The other constituencies which will go to polls are - Darbhanga, Ujiyarpur, Samastipur and Munger. During the 2014 elections, all the 5 seats had been won by the ruling NDA.  

