Lok Sabha election Phase 4: EVM glitches and violence mar polling in many states, West Bengal worst hit

Updated: April 29, 2019 12:19:39 PM

In West Bengal, where polling is being held for eight seats, the poll process was marred by violence. In Asansol, Trinamool Congress workers clashed with security personnel and allegedly vandalised BJP candidate Babul Supriyo's car.

Reports of EVM glitches reported from several constituencies where polling is currently in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabhe elections have led to delays in the voting process. In Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, polling couldn’t begin on time at booth numbers 35 and 435 of Chhibramau area due to a snag in the EVM. Also, the polling process was delayed at booth number 189 and 196 of Chhibramau after a glitch in EVM was detected.

People standing in the queues since early morning said that they are waiting for the officials to detect the problem and start the polling process. “Voting has not started because of a glitch in EVM,” a voter told news agency ANI in Kannauj where Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple is in fray on a Samajwadi Party ticket against the BJP’s.Subrat Pathak. The fight here has become a matter of prestige for the Samajwadi Party.

EVM glitches were also reported from Maharashtra’s Patlipada. However, the machine was replaced immediately and the poll process started.

In West Bengal, where polling is being held for eight seats, the poll process was marred by violence. In Asansol, Trinamool Congress workers clashed with security personnel and allegedly vandalised BJP candidate Babul Supriyo’s car. Also, EVM malfunctioning was also reported from Birbhum and Bolpur constituencies.

In Suri, the headquarters of the Birbhum district, the polling process was stalled due to a glitch in the EVM. At one place, TV reports said that some persons managed to decamp with the EVM.

Many people in Barabani said that they were not allowed to cast their votes because TMC workers were present inside the polling booth and forcefully made them press a button on the EVM despite their choice.

In Odisha, according to reports, glitches in EVMs delayed polling at 60 booths. This is the fourth and final phase of polling in Odisha.

In Bihar, polling was delayed at three booths in Munger, two in Darbhanga and three in Begusarai due to glitches in EVMs.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

