Lok Sabha Election Phase 2: Major candidates in fray across 95 constituencies – full list

By: | Published: April 17, 2019 8:28 PM

Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on Thursday in 95 constituencies across 11 States and 1 Union Territory.

The voting for Phase 2 of 2019 Lok Sabha election in 95 seats elections will begin at 7 am. (Reuters/Representational Photo)

Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on Thursday in 95 constituencies across 11 States and 1 Union Territory. Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Chhattisgarh are among the states which will go to polls in the phase 2 Lok Sabha elections. The Union Territory Puducherry will also vote on Thursday.

The voting for Phase 2 elections will begin at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm.

After the elections to the Vellore Lok Sabha seat were cancelled, 38 seats in Tamil Nadu will go to polls on Thursday. This is the first time that the Lok Sabha elections are being held in the southern state after the demise of veteran leaders and former chief ministers – J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.

Key candidates in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections 2019:

Farooq Abdullah: The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah will contest from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. Srinagar was considered the bastion of NC before the PDP candidate Tariq Karra defeated Abdullah in 2014 General election.

Hema Malini: The actor-turned-politician Hema Malini is the BJP candidate from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat. She faces a herculean task this time with the SP-BSP-RLD alliance and the Congress posing a strong challenge.

Sushilkumar Shinde: Former Union Home Minister and Congress veteran Sushilkumar Shinde, who is contesting the polls from the Solapur Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra on Congress ticket has said that this would be his last election. Shinde is pitted against Lingayat seer Jaisiddeshwar Swami of the BJP and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Prakash Ambedkar in Solapur.

Ashok Chavan: The sitting Nanded MP and Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan emerged victorius in 2014 General election when the BJP-Shiv Sena combine handed over defeat to most of the incumbents.

DV Sadananda Gowda: The senior BJP leader, who served as the union minister in the Modi government throughout the term, will face tough time in retaining one of the most high-profile constituencies of southern India, Bangalore North.

Here’s the list of the candidates contesting in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections 2019:

TAMIL NADU election candidates 2019: 

Seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu – Sriperumbudur, Chidambaram, Rasipuram, Pollachi, Perambalur, Tenkasi, and Nagapattinam – have been reserved for candidates representing scheduled caste community.

Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency
DMDK: Alagaapuram R. Mohanraj
DMK: Dr. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy
BSP: S Robert Gnana Sekar
The key contest in Chennai North in 2019 is going to be held between DMDK’s Alagaapuram R Mohanraj and DMK’s Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswam.

Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency key candidates
AIADMK: Dr J Jayavardhan
DMK: Sumathy (Alias) Thamizhachi Thangapandian
BSP: R Kumar

In 2014 General election, AIADMK candidate Dr J Jayavardhan defeated DMK’s TKS Elangovan.

Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency
DMK: Dayanidhi Maran
PMK: Sam Paul

2014: SR Vijayakumar (M) of the AIADMK secured 333296 votes and defeated Dayanidhi Maran (M) of the DMK with a margin of close to 50,000 votes. Maran secured 287455 votes.

Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: M Thiyagarajan
BSP: R Ashok Kumar
DMK: A Raja

DMK candidate A Raja won this Lok Sabha seat in 2009 Lok Sabha elections but tasted defeat in the hands of AIADMK candidate C Gopalakrishnan in 2014 General elections.

Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
DMK: TR Baalu PMK: A Vaithilingam
BSP: Antony Bahujan Samaj Party

The key contest in this constituency is expected to take place between DMK and PMK. MK Stalin’s DMK party candidate TR Baalu defeated PMK’s AK Moorthy in 2009.

Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: Kaliappan
DMK: K.P Chinraj Dravida Munnetra
BSP: V Raman

Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
BJP: CP Radhakrishnan
BSP: P Govindan
CPI (Marxist): PR Natarajan
AIADMK’s P Nagarajan won the 2014 General elections by defeating CP Radhakrishnan of the BJP. Since AIADMK and BJP have entered into a pre-poll alliance, BJP has fielded CP Radhakrishnan who had won from the seat in 1998 and 1999 polls.

Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: P Chandrasekhar
MNM: T Ravi
VCK: Thol Thirumavalavan
AMMK: A Elavarasan

Salem Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: KRS Saravanan
BSP: M Sadaiyan
DMK: SR Parthiban

Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: K Maragatham
DMK: G Selvam
NMK: D Sivaranjani
BSP: D Sekar
NTK: D Sivaranjini

Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
DMK: S Jagathrakshakan
PMK: AK Moorthy

Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: Dr P Venugopa
Congress: Dr K Jayakumar
BSP: R Anbuchezhian
Makkal Needhi Maiam: M Logarangan

Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: KP Munusamy
Congress: Dr A Chellakumar

Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
DMK: S Senthil Kumar
PMK: Anbumani Ramadoss

Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: SS Agri Krishnamurthy
DMK: CN Annadurai

Arani Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: V Elumalai
Congress: Dr MK Vishnu Prasad
BSP: K Sivaprakash

Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
BSP: G Kaliyamurthy
DMK: D Ravikumar
PMK: S Vadivel Ravanan

Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
BSP: S Sakthivel
DMDK: LK Sudhish
DMK: P Gautham Sigamani

Erode Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: G Manimaran
BSP: M Gopal
DMK: A Ganeshamurthi

Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: MSM Anandan
BSP: C Ayyanar
CPI : K Subbarayan

Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
BSP: A Ganesha Moorthy
DMK: K Shanmuga Sundaram
AIADMK: C Mahendran

Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
BSP: S Arasur Manoharan
DMK: P Velusamy
Makkal Needhi Maiam: Dr S Suthakaran
Naam Tamilar Katchi: A Mansoorali Khan
Pattali Makkal Katchi: K Jothimuthu

Karur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: M Thambidurai
BSP: P AadhiKrishnan
Congress: S Jothimani

Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
Congress: Thirunnavukkarasar
BSP: S Balamurugan
DMDK: Dr V Elangovan

Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: NR Sivapathy
BSP: R Muthulakshmi
DMK: Dr TR Paarivendhar

Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
BSP: C Jeyaprakash
DMK: TRVS Ramesh
PMK: Dr R Govindasam

Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: S Asaimani
BSP: N Kalyana Sundaram
DMK: S Ramalingam

Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: M Saravanan
BSP: V Anitha

Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
Tamil Maanila Congress: NR Natarajan
DMK: Palanimanickam SS

Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
BJP: H Raja
Congress: Karti P Chidambaram
BSP: K Saravanan

Madurai Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: VVR Raj Satyen
BSP: A Dhavamani

Theni Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: P Raveendranath Kumar
Congress: EVKS Elangovan
BSP: S Arumugam

Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency
DMDK: R Lagarsamy
Congress: Manickam Tagore
BSP: Perumalsamy M contesting

Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Nagenthran Nainar
DMK: K Navas Kani

Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Dr Tamilisai Soundarrajan
DMK: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency
AIADMK: Dr K Krishnaswamy
DMK: Dhanush M Kumar

Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency
AIADMK: Paul Manoj Pandian
DMK: S Ganathiraviam

Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Pon Radhakrishnan
INC: H Vasanthakumar
Future India Party: T. Subi

UTTAR PRADESH election 2019

Mathura Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Hema Malini
RLD: Kuwar Narendra Singh
Congress: Mahesh Pathak

Agra Lok Sabha constituency
Congress: Preeta Harit
BJP: Prof. SP Singh Baghel
BSP: Manoj Kumar Soni

Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Raj Kumar Chaher
BSP: Shreebhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit
Congress: Raj Babbar

Amroha Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Kanwar Singh Tanwar
BSP: Kunwar Danish Ali
Congress: Sachin Choudhary

BJP’s Kanwar Singh Tanwar is the sitting MP from this parliamentary constituency.

Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency
Congress: Banshi Singh
BJP: Bhola Singh
BSP: Yogesh Verma

The Bulandshahr Lok Sabha seat is considered BJP bastion and the saffron party has lost the seat in 2009 General election since it first won from here on 1991.

Nagina Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Yashwant Singh
BSP: Girish Chandra
Congress: Omwati Devi

Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Satish Kumar Gautam
BSP: Ajit Baliyan, who will be the SP-BSP-RLD Mahagathbandhan’s candidate
Congress: Brijender Singh

Hathras Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Rajveer Singh Balmiki (Diler)
Samajwadi Party: Ramji Lal Suman
Congress: Triloki Ram

WEST BENGAL election candidate list 2019

Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat
TMC: Amar Singh Rai
BJP: Raju Bista of BJP
Congress: Sankar Malakar
Jana Andolan Party: Harka Bahadur Chhetri

Raiganj Lok Sabha seat
TMC: Kanaialal Agarwal
BSP: Churka Murmu
Congress: Deepa Dasmunsi
BJP: Debasree Chaudhuri
CPI (Marxist): Md. Salim

Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy
TMC: Bijoy Chandra Barman
BSP: Jiban Krishna Majumder
Congress: Mani Kumar Darnal
CPI (Marxist): Bhagirath Chandra Roy

BIHAR election 2019 candidate list:

Banka Lok Sabha constituency
RJD: Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav
JD(U): Girdhari Yadav

Purnia Parliamentary Constituency
Congress: Uday Singh Alias Pappu Singh
BSP: Jitendra Urab
JD(U): Santosh Kumar
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha: Manju Murmu

Katihar Parliamentary Constituency
Congress: Tariq Anwar
Janata Dal (United): Dulal Chandra Goswami
Nationalist Congress Party: Muhammad Shakur

Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency
JD(U): Mahmood Ashraf
Congress: Mohammad Javed

Bhagalpur Parliamentary Constituency
JD(U): Ajay Kumar Mandal
RJD: Shailesh Kumar Alias Vulo Mandal

ODISHA election candidate list:

Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency
BJD: Achyuta Samanta
BJP: Mahamegha Bahan Aira Kharbela Swain
INC: Manoj Kumar Acharya
BSP: Amir Nayak

Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Jual Oram
BJD: Sunita Biswal
INC: George Tirkey

Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency
BJD: Prasanna Acharya
BJP: Suresh Pujari
INC: Pradeep Kumar Debta
BSP: Kousika Sun

Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency
Congress: Samarendra Mishra
BJD: Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo
BJP: Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo

Aska Lok Sabha constituency
BJD: Pramila Bisoyi
BJP: Anita Subhadarshini
CPI: Rama Krushna Panda
BSP: Purna Chandra Nayak

MAHARASHTRA election candidates 2019:

Latur Lok Sabha constituency
Congress: Kamant Machhindra Gunwantrao
BJP: Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare
BSP: Dr.Siddharthkumar Digambarrao Suryawanshi

Akola Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
INC: Hidayatulla Barkatulla Patel
BBM: Prakash Ambedkar

Hingoli Parliamentary Constituency 2019
Congress: Wankhede Subhashrao
Shiv Sena: Hemant Patil

Nanded Parliamentary Constituency
Congress: Ashok Chavan
BJP: Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar
Ambedkar National Congress: Abdul Raees Ahemad

Parbhani Parliamentary Constituency
Shiv Sena:Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau
NCP: Rajesh Uttamrao Vitekar

Beed Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Pritam Gopinathrao Munde
NCP: Bajrang Manoharrao Sonwane

Osmanabad Parliamentary Constituency 2019
Shiv Sena: Omprakash Bhupalsinh Alias Pawan Rajenimbalkar
NCP: Ranajagjitsinha Padmasinha Patil
BSP: Dr. Shivaji Pandharinath Oman

Solapur Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Dr Jai Siddheshwar Shivacharya Swami
Congress: Sushilkumar Shinde
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi: Prakash Ambedkar

Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency
Shiv Sena: Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao
BSP: Abdul Hafeez Abdul Aziz
NCP: Dr. Rajendra Bhaskarrav Shingne

Amravati Parliamentary Constituency
Shiv Sena: Adsul Anandrao Vithoba
BSP: Arun Motiramji Wankhade
Ambedkarist Republican Party: Gade Vinod Milind

ASSAM election 2019 candidate list:

Silchar Lok Sabha constituency
INC: Sushmita Dev
Trinamool Congress: Hitabrata Roy
SUCI(C): Shyam Deo Kurmi
BJP: Rajdeep Roy

Autonomous District (ST) Parliamentary constituency
Congress: Biren Singh Engti
BJP: Horen Sing
National People’s Party: Lienkhochon

Nawgong Parliamentary Constituency
Congress: Pradyut Bordoloi
BJP: Rupak Sharma
TMC: Sahadeb Das
Asom Jana Morcha: Saiful Islam Choudhury

Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency
AIUDF: Radheshyam Biswas
INC: Swarup Das
BJP: Kripanath Malla

Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency
INC: Bhubaneswar Kalita
BJP: Dilip Saikia, in alliance with AGP
TMC: Sudhendu Mohan Talukdar

MANIPUR election 2019:

Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency
Congress: Oinam Nabakishore Singh
CPI: Moirangthem Nara Singh
BJP: Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

PUDUCHERRY Lok Sabha election 2019 candidates:

Puducherry Parliamentary Constituency
INC: V. Vaithilingam
AINRC: K. Narayanasamy
MNM: M.A.S. Subramaniam

KARNATAKA election candidate list 2019:

Udupi-Chikmagalur Parliamentary Constituency
Janata Dal(Secular): Pramod Madhwaraj
BJP: Shobha Karandlaje
Shiv Sena: Gautam Prabhu
RPI: Shekar Havanje

Hassan Lok Sabha constituency
JD(S): Prajwal Revanna
BJP: A. Manju

Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Nalin Kumar Kateel
INC: Mithun Rai
SDPI: Ilyas Muhammed Thumbe

Chitradurga Parliamentary constituency-2019
Congress: B.N. Chandrappa
BJP: A Narayanaswamy

Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: GS Basavaraj
JD(S): H D Devegowda

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency
Independent: Sumalatha Ambareesh
JD(S): Nikhil Gowda

Mysore Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Pratap Simha
INC: C H Vijayashankar

Chamarajanagar Parliamentary constituency 2019
Congress: R. Dhruvanarayana
BSP: Dr Shivakumara
BJP: V Srinivas Prasad

Bangalore Rural Parliamentary Constituency-2019
BJP: Ashwath Narayangowda
BSP: Dr Chinnappa Y Chikkahagade
Congress: D.K. Suresh

Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: D V Sadananda Gowda
INC: Krishna Byre Gowda

Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Tejasvi Surya
Congress: B K Hariprasad
Republican Sena: Thyagaraj

Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Tejasvi Surya
INC: B K Hariprasad
VCK: R Sekhar
BSP: A Raju

Chikballapur Lok Sabha constituency
INC: M Veerappa Moily
BJP: B N Bache Gowda

Kolar Lok Sabha constituency
INC: K H Muniyappa
BJP: S Muniswamy

JAMMU & KASHMIR Lok Sabha election 2019:

Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Dr Jitendra Singh
JKNPP: Harsh Dev Singh
DSS: Ch. Lal Singh
INC: Vikramaditya Singh

Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency
JKN: Farooq Abdullah
PDP: Aga Syed Mohsin
BJP: Sheikh Khalid Jahangir

CHHATTISGARH election 2019:

Kanker Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Mohan Mandavi

Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency
Congress: Bhola Ram Sahu
BJP: Santosh Pandey

Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Chunni Lal Sahu
BSP: Dhansing Kosariya
Congress: Dhanendra Sahu

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

Lok Sabha elections
  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha Election Phase 2: Major candidates in fray across 95 constituencies – full list
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition