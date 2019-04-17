Lok Sabha Election Phase 2: Major candidates in fray across 95 constituencies – full list

Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on Thursday in 95 constituencies across 11 States and 1 Union Territory.
Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on Thursday in 95 constituencies across 11 States and 1 Union Territory. Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Chhattisgarh are among the states which will go to polls in the phase 2 Lok Sabha elections. The Union Territory Puducherry will also vote on Thursday.
The voting for Phase 2 elections will begin at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm.
After the elections to the Vellore Lok Sabha seat were cancelled, 38 seats in Tamil Nadu will go to polls on Thursday. This is the first time that the Lok Sabha elections are being held in the southern state after the demise of veteran leaders and former chief ministers – J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.
Key candidates in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections 2019:
Farooq Abdullah: The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah will contest from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. Srinagar was considered the bastion of NC before the PDP candidate Tariq Karra defeated Abdullah in 2014 General election.
Hema Malini: The actor-turned-politician Hema Malini is the BJP candidate from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat. She faces a herculean task this time with the SP-BSP-RLD alliance and the Congress posing a strong challenge.
Sushilkumar Shinde: Former Union Home Minister and Congress veteran Sushilkumar Shinde, who is contesting the polls from the Solapur Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra on Congress ticket has said that this would be his last election. Shinde is pitted against Lingayat seer Jaisiddeshwar Swami of the BJP and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Prakash Ambedkar in Solapur.
Ashok Chavan: The sitting Nanded MP and Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan emerged victorius in 2014 General election when the BJP-Shiv Sena combine handed over defeat to most of the incumbents.
DV Sadananda Gowda: The senior BJP leader, who served as the union minister in the Modi government throughout the term, will face tough time in retaining one of the most high-profile constituencies of southern India, Bangalore North.
Here’s the list of the candidates contesting in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections 2019:
TAMIL NADU election candidates 2019:
Seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu – Sriperumbudur, Chidambaram, Rasipuram, Pollachi, Perambalur, Tenkasi, and Nagapattinam – have been reserved for candidates representing scheduled caste community.
Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency
DMDK: Alagaapuram R. Mohanraj
DMK: Dr. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy
BSP: S Robert Gnana Sekar
The key contest in Chennai North in 2019 is going to be held between DMDK’s Alagaapuram R Mohanraj and DMK’s Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswam.
Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency key candidates
AIADMK: Dr J Jayavardhan
DMK: Sumathy (Alias) Thamizhachi Thangapandian
BSP: R Kumar
In 2014 General election, AIADMK candidate Dr J Jayavardhan defeated DMK’s TKS Elangovan.
Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency
DMK: Dayanidhi Maran
PMK: Sam Paul
2014: SR Vijayakumar (M) of the AIADMK secured 333296 votes and defeated Dayanidhi Maran (M) of the DMK with a margin of close to 50,000 votes. Maran secured 287455 votes.
Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: M Thiyagarajan
BSP: R Ashok Kumar
DMK: A Raja
DMK candidate A Raja won this Lok Sabha seat in 2009 Lok Sabha elections but tasted defeat in the hands of AIADMK candidate C Gopalakrishnan in 2014 General elections.
Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
DMK: TR Baalu PMK: A Vaithilingam
BSP: Antony Bahujan Samaj Party
The key contest in this constituency is expected to take place between DMK and PMK. MK Stalin’s DMK party candidate TR Baalu defeated PMK’s AK Moorthy in 2009.
Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: Kaliappan
DMK: K.P Chinraj Dravida Munnetra
BSP: V Raman
Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
BJP: CP Radhakrishnan
BSP: P Govindan
CPI (Marxist): PR Natarajan
AIADMK’s P Nagarajan won the 2014 General elections by defeating CP Radhakrishnan of the BJP. Since AIADMK and BJP have entered into a pre-poll alliance, BJP has fielded CP Radhakrishnan who had won from the seat in 1998 and 1999 polls.
Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: P Chandrasekhar
MNM: T Ravi
VCK: Thol Thirumavalavan
AMMK: A Elavarasan
Salem Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: KRS Saravanan
BSP: M Sadaiyan
DMK: SR Parthiban
Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: K Maragatham
DMK: G Selvam
NMK: D Sivaranjani
BSP: D Sekar
NTK: D Sivaranjini
Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
DMK: S Jagathrakshakan
PMK: AK Moorthy
Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: Dr P Venugopa
Congress: Dr K Jayakumar
BSP: R Anbuchezhian
Makkal Needhi Maiam: M Logarangan
Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: KP Munusamy
Congress: Dr A Chellakumar
Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
DMK: S Senthil Kumar
PMK: Anbumani Ramadoss
Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: SS Agri Krishnamurthy
DMK: CN Annadurai
Arani Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: V Elumalai
Congress: Dr MK Vishnu Prasad
BSP: K Sivaprakash
Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
BSP: G Kaliyamurthy
DMK: D Ravikumar
PMK: S Vadivel Ravanan
Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
BSP: S Sakthivel
DMDK: LK Sudhish
DMK: P Gautham Sigamani
Erode Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: G Manimaran
BSP: M Gopal
DMK: A Ganeshamurthi
Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: MSM Anandan
BSP: C Ayyanar
CPI : K Subbarayan
Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
BSP: A Ganesha Moorthy
DMK: K Shanmuga Sundaram
AIADMK: C Mahendran
Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
BSP: S Arasur Manoharan
DMK: P Velusamy
Makkal Needhi Maiam: Dr S Suthakaran
Naam Tamilar Katchi: A Mansoorali Khan
Pattali Makkal Katchi: K Jothimuthu
Karur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: M Thambidurai
BSP: P AadhiKrishnan
Congress: S Jothimani
Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
Congress: Thirunnavukkarasar
BSP: S Balamurugan
DMDK: Dr V Elangovan
Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: NR Sivapathy
BSP: R Muthulakshmi
DMK: Dr TR Paarivendhar
Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
BSP: C Jeyaprakash
DMK: TRVS Ramesh
PMK: Dr R Govindasam
Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: S Asaimani
BSP: N Kalyana Sundaram
DMK: S Ramalingam
Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: M Saravanan
BSP: V Anitha
Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
Tamil Maanila Congress: NR Natarajan
DMK: Palanimanickam SS
Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
BJP: H Raja
Congress: Karti P Chidambaram
BSP: K Saravanan
Madurai Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: VVR Raj Satyen
BSP: A Dhavamani
Theni Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
AIADMK: P Raveendranath Kumar
Congress: EVKS Elangovan
BSP: S Arumugam
Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency
DMDK: R Lagarsamy
Congress: Manickam Tagore
BSP: Perumalsamy M contesting
Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Nagenthran Nainar
DMK: K Navas Kani
Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Dr Tamilisai Soundarrajan
DMK: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi
Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency
AIADMK: Dr K Krishnaswamy
DMK: Dhanush M Kumar
Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency
AIADMK: Paul Manoj Pandian
DMK: S Ganathiraviam
Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Pon Radhakrishnan
INC: H Vasanthakumar
Future India Party: T. Subi
UTTAR PRADESH election 2019
Mathura Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Hema Malini
RLD: Kuwar Narendra Singh
Congress: Mahesh Pathak
Agra Lok Sabha constituency
Congress: Preeta Harit
BJP: Prof. SP Singh Baghel
BSP: Manoj Kumar Soni
Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Raj Kumar Chaher
BSP: Shreebhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit
Congress: Raj Babbar
Amroha Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Kanwar Singh Tanwar
BSP: Kunwar Danish Ali
Congress: Sachin Choudhary
BJP’s Kanwar Singh Tanwar is the sitting MP from this parliamentary constituency.
Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency
Congress: Banshi Singh
BJP: Bhola Singh
BSP: Yogesh Verma
The Bulandshahr Lok Sabha seat is considered BJP bastion and the saffron party has lost the seat in 2009 General election since it first won from here on 1991.
Nagina Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Yashwant Singh
BSP: Girish Chandra
Congress: Omwati Devi
Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Satish Kumar Gautam
BSP: Ajit Baliyan, who will be the SP-BSP-RLD Mahagathbandhan’s candidate
Congress: Brijender Singh
Hathras Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Rajveer Singh Balmiki (Diler)
Samajwadi Party: Ramji Lal Suman
Congress: Triloki Ram
WEST BENGAL election candidate list 2019
Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat
TMC: Amar Singh Rai
BJP: Raju Bista of BJP
Congress: Sankar Malakar
Jana Andolan Party: Harka Bahadur Chhetri
Raiganj Lok Sabha seat
TMC: Kanaialal Agarwal
BSP: Churka Murmu
Congress: Deepa Dasmunsi
BJP: Debasree Chaudhuri
CPI (Marxist): Md. Salim
Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy
TMC: Bijoy Chandra Barman
BSP: Jiban Krishna Majumder
Congress: Mani Kumar Darnal
CPI (Marxist): Bhagirath Chandra Roy
BIHAR election 2019 candidate list:
Banka Lok Sabha constituency
RJD: Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav
JD(U): Girdhari Yadav
Purnia Parliamentary Constituency
Congress: Uday Singh Alias Pappu Singh
BSP: Jitendra Urab
JD(U): Santosh Kumar
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha: Manju Murmu
Katihar Parliamentary Constituency
Congress: Tariq Anwar
Janata Dal (United): Dulal Chandra Goswami
Nationalist Congress Party: Muhammad Shakur
Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency
JD(U): Mahmood Ashraf
Congress: Mohammad Javed
Bhagalpur Parliamentary Constituency
JD(U): Ajay Kumar Mandal
RJD: Shailesh Kumar Alias Vulo Mandal
ODISHA election candidate list:
Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency
BJD: Achyuta Samanta
BJP: Mahamegha Bahan Aira Kharbela Swain
INC: Manoj Kumar Acharya
BSP: Amir Nayak
Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Jual Oram
BJD: Sunita Biswal
INC: George Tirkey
Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency
BJD: Prasanna Acharya
BJP: Suresh Pujari
INC: Pradeep Kumar Debta
BSP: Kousika Sun
Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency
Congress: Samarendra Mishra
BJD: Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo
BJP: Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo
Aska Lok Sabha constituency
BJD: Pramila Bisoyi
BJP: Anita Subhadarshini
CPI: Rama Krushna Panda
BSP: Purna Chandra Nayak
MAHARASHTRA election candidates 2019:
Latur Lok Sabha constituency
Congress: Kamant Machhindra Gunwantrao
BJP: Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare
BSP: Dr.Siddharthkumar Digambarrao Suryawanshi
Akola Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
INC: Hidayatulla Barkatulla Patel
BBM: Prakash Ambedkar
Hingoli Parliamentary Constituency 2019
Congress: Wankhede Subhashrao
Shiv Sena: Hemant Patil
Nanded Parliamentary Constituency
Congress: Ashok Chavan
BJP: Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar
Ambedkar National Congress: Abdul Raees Ahemad
Parbhani Parliamentary Constituency
Shiv Sena:Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau
NCP: Rajesh Uttamrao Vitekar
Beed Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Pritam Gopinathrao Munde
NCP: Bajrang Manoharrao Sonwane
Osmanabad Parliamentary Constituency 2019
Shiv Sena: Omprakash Bhupalsinh Alias Pawan Rajenimbalkar
NCP: Ranajagjitsinha Padmasinha Patil
BSP: Dr. Shivaji Pandharinath Oman
Solapur Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Dr Jai Siddheshwar Shivacharya Swami
Congress: Sushilkumar Shinde
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi: Prakash Ambedkar
Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency
Shiv Sena: Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao
BSP: Abdul Hafeez Abdul Aziz
NCP: Dr. Rajendra Bhaskarrav Shingne
Amravati Parliamentary Constituency
Shiv Sena: Adsul Anandrao Vithoba
BSP: Arun Motiramji Wankhade
Ambedkarist Republican Party: Gade Vinod Milind
ASSAM election 2019 candidate list:
Silchar Lok Sabha constituency
INC: Sushmita Dev
Trinamool Congress: Hitabrata Roy
SUCI(C): Shyam Deo Kurmi
BJP: Rajdeep Roy
Autonomous District (ST) Parliamentary constituency
Congress: Biren Singh Engti
BJP: Horen Sing
National People’s Party: Lienkhochon
Nawgong Parliamentary Constituency
Congress: Pradyut Bordoloi
BJP: Rupak Sharma
TMC: Sahadeb Das
Asom Jana Morcha: Saiful Islam Choudhury
Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency
AIUDF: Radheshyam Biswas
INC: Swarup Das
BJP: Kripanath Malla
Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency
INC: Bhubaneswar Kalita
BJP: Dilip Saikia, in alliance with AGP
TMC: Sudhendu Mohan Talukdar
MANIPUR election 2019:
Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency
Congress: Oinam Nabakishore Singh
CPI: Moirangthem Nara Singh
BJP: Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
PUDUCHERRY Lok Sabha election 2019 candidates:
Puducherry Parliamentary Constituency
INC: V. Vaithilingam
AINRC: K. Narayanasamy
MNM: M.A.S. Subramaniam
KARNATAKA election candidate list 2019:
Udupi-Chikmagalur Parliamentary Constituency
Janata Dal(Secular): Pramod Madhwaraj
BJP: Shobha Karandlaje
Shiv Sena: Gautam Prabhu
RPI: Shekar Havanje
Hassan Lok Sabha constituency
JD(S): Prajwal Revanna
BJP: A. Manju
Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Nalin Kumar Kateel
INC: Mithun Rai
SDPI: Ilyas Muhammed Thumbe
Chitradurga Parliamentary constituency-2019
Congress: B.N. Chandrappa
BJP: A Narayanaswamy
Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: GS Basavaraj
JD(S): H D Devegowda
Mandya Lok Sabha constituency
Independent: Sumalatha Ambareesh
JD(S): Nikhil Gowda
Mysore Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Pratap Simha
INC: C H Vijayashankar
Chamarajanagar Parliamentary constituency 2019
Congress: R. Dhruvanarayana
BSP: Dr Shivakumara
BJP: V Srinivas Prasad
Bangalore Rural Parliamentary Constituency-2019
BJP: Ashwath Narayangowda
BSP: Dr Chinnappa Y Chikkahagade
Congress: D.K. Suresh
Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: D V Sadananda Gowda
INC: Krishna Byre Gowda
Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Tejasvi Surya
Congress: B K Hariprasad
Republican Sena: Thyagaraj
Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Tejasvi Surya
INC: B K Hariprasad
VCK: R Sekhar
BSP: A Raju
Chikballapur Lok Sabha constituency
INC: M Veerappa Moily
BJP: B N Bache Gowda
Kolar Lok Sabha constituency
INC: K H Muniyappa
BJP: S Muniswamy
JAMMU & KASHMIR Lok Sabha election 2019:
Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Dr Jitendra Singh
JKNPP: Harsh Dev Singh
DSS: Ch. Lal Singh
INC: Vikramaditya Singh
Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency
JKN: Farooq Abdullah
PDP: Aga Syed Mohsin
BJP: Sheikh Khalid Jahangir
CHHATTISGARH election 2019:
Kanker Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Mohan Mandavi
Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency
Congress: Bhola Ram Sahu
BJP: Santosh Pandey
Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency
BJP: Chunni Lal Sahu
BSP: Dhansing Kosariya
Congress: Dhanendra Sahu