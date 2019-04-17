Lok Sabha Election Phase 2: Major candidates in fray across 95 constituencies – full list

The voting for Phase 2 of 2019 Lok Sabha election in 95 seats elections will begin at 7 am. (Reuters/Representational Photo)

Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on Thursday in 95 constituencies across 11 States and 1 Union Territory. Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Chhattisgarh are among the states which will go to polls in the phase 2 Lok Sabha elections. The Union Territory Puducherry will also vote on Thursday.

The voting for Phase 2 elections will begin at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm.

After the elections to the Vellore Lok Sabha seat were cancelled, 38 seats in Tamil Nadu will go to polls on Thursday. This is the first time that the Lok Sabha elections are being held in the southern state after the demise of veteran leaders and former chief ministers – J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.

Key candidates in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections 2019:

Farooq Abdullah: The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah will contest from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. Srinagar was considered the bastion of NC before the PDP candidate Tariq Karra defeated Abdullah in 2014 General election.

Hema Malini: The actor-turned-politician Hema Malini is the BJP candidate from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat. She faces a herculean task this time with the SP-BSP-RLD alliance and the Congress posing a strong challenge.

Sushilkumar Shinde: Former Union Home Minister and Congress veteran Sushilkumar Shinde, who is contesting the polls from the Solapur Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra on Congress ticket has said that this would be his last election. Shinde is pitted against Lingayat seer Jaisiddeshwar Swami of the BJP and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Prakash Ambedkar in Solapur.

Ashok Chavan: The sitting Nanded MP and Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan emerged victorius in 2014 General election when the BJP-Shiv Sena combine handed over defeat to most of the incumbents.

DV Sadananda Gowda: The senior BJP leader, who served as the union minister in the Modi government throughout the term, will face tough time in retaining one of the most high-profile constituencies of southern India, Bangalore North.

Here’s the list of the candidates contesting in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections 2019:

TAMIL NADU election candidates 2019:

Seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu – Sriperumbudur, Chidambaram, Rasipuram, Pollachi, Perambalur, Tenkasi, and Nagapattinam – have been reserved for candidates representing scheduled caste community.

Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency

DMDK: Alagaapuram R. Mohanraj

DMK: Dr. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy

BSP: S Robert Gnana Sekar

The key contest in Chennai North in 2019 is going to be held between DMDK’s Alagaapuram R Mohanraj and DMK’s Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswam.

Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency key candidates

AIADMK: Dr J Jayavardhan

DMK: Sumathy (Alias) Thamizhachi Thangapandian

BSP: R Kumar

In 2014 General election, AIADMK candidate Dr J Jayavardhan defeated DMK’s TKS Elangovan.

Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency

DMK: Dayanidhi Maran

PMK: Sam Paul

2014: SR Vijayakumar (M) of the AIADMK secured 333296 votes and defeated Dayanidhi Maran (M) of the DMK with a margin of close to 50,000 votes. Maran secured 287455 votes.

Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

AIADMK: M Thiyagarajan

BSP: R Ashok Kumar

DMK: A Raja

DMK candidate A Raja won this Lok Sabha seat in 2009 Lok Sabha elections but tasted defeat in the hands of AIADMK candidate C Gopalakrishnan in 2014 General elections.

Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

DMK: TR Baalu PMK: A Vaithilingam

BSP: Antony Bahujan Samaj Party

The key contest in this constituency is expected to take place between DMK and PMK. MK Stalin’s DMK party candidate TR Baalu defeated PMK’s AK Moorthy in 2009.

Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

AIADMK: Kaliappan

DMK: K.P Chinraj Dravida Munnetra

BSP: V Raman

Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: CP Radhakrishnan

BSP: P Govindan

CPI (Marxist): PR Natarajan

AIADMK’s P Nagarajan won the 2014 General elections by defeating CP Radhakrishnan of the BJP. Since AIADMK and BJP have entered into a pre-poll alliance, BJP has fielded CP Radhakrishnan who had won from the seat in 1998 and 1999 polls.

Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

AIADMK: P Chandrasekhar

MNM: T Ravi

VCK: Thol Thirumavalavan

AMMK: A Elavarasan

Salem Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

AIADMK: KRS Saravanan

BSP: M Sadaiyan

DMK: SR Parthiban

Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

AIADMK: K Maragatham

DMK: G Selvam

NMK: D Sivaranjani

BSP: D Sekar

NTK: D Sivaranjini

Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

DMK: S Jagathrakshakan

PMK: AK Moorthy

Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

AIADMK: Dr P Venugopa

Congress: Dr K Jayakumar

BSP: R Anbuchezhian

Makkal Needhi Maiam: M Logarangan

Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

AIADMK: KP Munusamy

Congress: Dr A Chellakumar

Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

DMK: S Senthil Kumar

PMK: Anbumani Ramadoss

Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

AIADMK: SS Agri Krishnamurthy

DMK: CN Annadurai

Arani Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

AIADMK: V Elumalai

Congress: Dr MK Vishnu Prasad

BSP: K Sivaprakash

Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BSP: G Kaliyamurthy

DMK: D Ravikumar

PMK: S Vadivel Ravanan

Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BSP: S Sakthivel

DMDK: LK Sudhish

DMK: P Gautham Sigamani

Erode Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

AIADMK: G Manimaran

BSP: M Gopal

DMK: A Ganeshamurthi

Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

AIADMK: MSM Anandan

BSP: C Ayyanar

CPI : K Subbarayan

Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BSP: A Ganesha Moorthy

DMK: K Shanmuga Sundaram

AIADMK: C Mahendran

Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BSP: S Arasur Manoharan

DMK: P Velusamy

Makkal Needhi Maiam: Dr S Suthakaran

Naam Tamilar Katchi: A Mansoorali Khan

Pattali Makkal Katchi: K Jothimuthu

Karur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

AIADMK: M Thambidurai

BSP: P AadhiKrishnan

Congress: S Jothimani

Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

Congress: Thirunnavukkarasar

BSP: S Balamurugan

DMDK: Dr V Elangovan

Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

AIADMK: NR Sivapathy

BSP: R Muthulakshmi

DMK: Dr TR Paarivendhar

Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BSP: C Jeyaprakash

DMK: TRVS Ramesh

PMK: Dr R Govindasam

Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

AIADMK: S Asaimani

BSP: N Kalyana Sundaram

DMK: S Ramalingam

Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

AIADMK: M Saravanan

BSP: V Anitha

Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

Tamil Maanila Congress: NR Natarajan

DMK: Palanimanickam SS

Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: H Raja

Congress: Karti P Chidambaram

BSP: K Saravanan

Madurai Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

AIADMK: VVR Raj Satyen

BSP: A Dhavamani

Theni Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

AIADMK: P Raveendranath Kumar

Congress: EVKS Elangovan

BSP: S Arumugam

Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency

DMDK: R Lagarsamy

Congress: Manickam Tagore

BSP: Perumalsamy M contesting

Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Nagenthran Nainar

DMK: K Navas Kani

Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Dr Tamilisai Soundarrajan

DMK: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency

AIADMK: Dr K Krishnaswamy

DMK: Dhanush M Kumar

Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency

AIADMK: Paul Manoj Pandian

DMK: S Ganathiraviam

Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Pon Radhakrishnan

INC: H Vasanthakumar

Future India Party: T. Subi

UTTAR PRADESH election 2019

Mathura Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Hema Malini

RLD: Kuwar Narendra Singh

Congress: Mahesh Pathak

Agra Lok Sabha constituency

Congress: Preeta Harit

BJP: Prof. SP Singh Baghel

BSP: Manoj Kumar Soni

Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Raj Kumar Chaher

BSP: Shreebhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit

Congress: Raj Babbar

Amroha Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Kanwar Singh Tanwar

BSP: Kunwar Danish Ali

Congress: Sachin Choudhary

BJP’s Kanwar Singh Tanwar is the sitting MP from this parliamentary constituency.

Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency

Congress: Banshi Singh

BJP: Bhola Singh

BSP: Yogesh Verma

The Bulandshahr Lok Sabha seat is considered BJP bastion and the saffron party has lost the seat in 2009 General election since it first won from here on 1991.

Nagina Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Yashwant Singh

BSP: Girish Chandra

Congress: Omwati Devi

Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Satish Kumar Gautam

BSP: Ajit Baliyan, who will be the SP-BSP-RLD Mahagathbandhan’s candidate

Congress: Brijender Singh

Hathras Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Rajveer Singh Balmiki (Diler)

Samajwadi Party: Ramji Lal Suman

Congress: Triloki Ram

WEST BENGAL election candidate list 2019

Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat

TMC: Amar Singh Rai

BJP: Raju Bista of BJP

Congress: Sankar Malakar

Jana Andolan Party: Harka Bahadur Chhetri

Raiganj Lok Sabha seat

TMC: Kanaialal Agarwal

BSP: Churka Murmu

Congress: Deepa Dasmunsi

BJP: Debasree Chaudhuri

CPI (Marxist): Md. Salim

Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy

TMC: Bijoy Chandra Barman

BSP: Jiban Krishna Majumder

Congress: Mani Kumar Darnal

CPI (Marxist): Bhagirath Chandra Roy

BIHAR election 2019 candidate list:

Banka Lok Sabha constituency

RJD: Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav

JD(U): Girdhari Yadav

Purnia Parliamentary Constituency

Congress: Uday Singh Alias Pappu Singh

BSP: Jitendra Urab

JD(U): Santosh Kumar

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha: Manju Murmu

Katihar Parliamentary Constituency

Congress: Tariq Anwar

Janata Dal (United): Dulal Chandra Goswami

Nationalist Congress Party: Muhammad Shakur

Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency

JD(U): Mahmood Ashraf

Congress: Mohammad Javed

Bhagalpur Parliamentary Constituency

JD(U): Ajay Kumar Mandal

RJD: Shailesh Kumar Alias Vulo Mandal

ODISHA election candidate list:

Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency

BJD: Achyuta Samanta

BJP: Mahamegha Bahan Aira Kharbela Swain

INC: Manoj Kumar Acharya

BSP: Amir Nayak

Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Jual Oram

BJD: Sunita Biswal

INC: George Tirkey

Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency

BJD: Prasanna Acharya

BJP: Suresh Pujari

INC: Pradeep Kumar Debta

BSP: Kousika Sun

Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency

Congress: Samarendra Mishra

BJD: Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo

BJP: Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo

Aska Lok Sabha constituency

BJD: Pramila Bisoyi

BJP: Anita Subhadarshini

CPI: Rama Krushna Panda

BSP: Purna Chandra Nayak

MAHARASHTRA election candidates 2019:

Latur Lok Sabha constituency

Congress: Kamant Machhindra Gunwantrao

BJP: Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare

BSP: Dr.Siddharthkumar Digambarrao Suryawanshi

Akola Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre

INC: Hidayatulla Barkatulla Patel

BBM: Prakash Ambedkar

Hingoli Parliamentary Constituency 2019

Congress: Wankhede Subhashrao

Shiv Sena: Hemant Patil

Nanded Parliamentary Constituency

Congress: Ashok Chavan

BJP: Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar

Ambedkar National Congress: Abdul Raees Ahemad

Parbhani Parliamentary Constituency

Shiv Sena:Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau

NCP: Rajesh Uttamrao Vitekar

Beed Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Pritam Gopinathrao Munde

NCP: Bajrang Manoharrao Sonwane

Osmanabad Parliamentary Constituency 2019

Shiv Sena: Omprakash Bhupalsinh Alias Pawan Rajenimbalkar

NCP: Ranajagjitsinha Padmasinha Patil

BSP: Dr. Shivaji Pandharinath Oman

Solapur Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Dr Jai Siddheshwar Shivacharya Swami

Congress: Sushilkumar Shinde

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi: Prakash Ambedkar

Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency

Shiv Sena: Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao

BSP: Abdul Hafeez Abdul Aziz

NCP: Dr. Rajendra Bhaskarrav Shingne

Amravati Parliamentary Constituency

Shiv Sena: Adsul Anandrao Vithoba

BSP: Arun Motiramji Wankhade

Ambedkarist Republican Party: Gade Vinod Milind

ASSAM election 2019 candidate list:

Silchar Lok Sabha constituency

INC: Sushmita Dev

Trinamool Congress: Hitabrata Roy

SUCI(C): Shyam Deo Kurmi

BJP: Rajdeep Roy

Autonomous District (ST) Parliamentary constituency

Congress: Biren Singh Engti

BJP: Horen Sing

National People’s Party: Lienkhochon

Nawgong Parliamentary Constituency

Congress: Pradyut Bordoloi

BJP: Rupak Sharma

TMC: Sahadeb Das

Asom Jana Morcha: Saiful Islam Choudhury

Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency

AIUDF: Radheshyam Biswas

INC: Swarup Das

BJP: Kripanath Malla

Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency

INC: Bhubaneswar Kalita

BJP: Dilip Saikia, in alliance with AGP

TMC: Sudhendu Mohan Talukdar

MANIPUR election 2019:

Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency

Congress: Oinam Nabakishore Singh

CPI: Moirangthem Nara Singh

BJP: Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

PUDUCHERRY Lok Sabha election 2019 candidates:

Puducherry Parliamentary Constituency

INC: V. Vaithilingam

AINRC: K. Narayanasamy

MNM: M.A.S. Subramaniam

KARNATAKA election candidate list 2019:

Udupi-Chikmagalur Parliamentary Constituency

Janata Dal(Secular): Pramod Madhwaraj

BJP: Shobha Karandlaje

Shiv Sena: Gautam Prabhu

RPI: Shekar Havanje

Hassan Lok Sabha constituency

JD(S): Prajwal Revanna

BJP: A. Manju

Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Nalin Kumar Kateel

INC: Mithun Rai

SDPI: Ilyas Muhammed Thumbe

Chitradurga Parliamentary constituency-2019

Congress: B.N. Chandrappa

BJP: A Narayanaswamy

Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: GS Basavaraj

JD(S): H D Devegowda

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency

Independent: Sumalatha Ambareesh

JD(S): Nikhil Gowda

Mysore Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Pratap Simha

INC: C H Vijayashankar

Chamarajanagar Parliamentary constituency 2019

Congress: R. Dhruvanarayana

BSP: Dr Shivakumara

BJP: V Srinivas Prasad

Bangalore Rural Parliamentary Constituency-2019

BJP: Ashwath Narayangowda

BSP: Dr Chinnappa Y Chikkahagade

Congress: D.K. Suresh

Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: D V Sadananda Gowda

INC: Krishna Byre Gowda

Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Tejasvi Surya

Congress: B K Hariprasad

Republican Sena: Thyagaraj

Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Tejasvi Surya

INC: B K Hariprasad

VCK: R Sekhar

BSP: A Raju

Chikballapur Lok Sabha constituency

INC: M Veerappa Moily

BJP: B N Bache Gowda

Kolar Lok Sabha constituency

INC: K H Muniyappa

BJP: S Muniswamy

JAMMU & KASHMIR Lok Sabha election 2019:

Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Dr Jitendra Singh

JKNPP: Harsh Dev Singh

DSS: Ch. Lal Singh

INC: Vikramaditya Singh

Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency

JKN: Farooq Abdullah

PDP: Aga Syed Mohsin

BJP: Sheikh Khalid Jahangir

CHHATTISGARH election 2019:

Kanker Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Mohan Mandavi

Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency

Congress: Bhola Ram Sahu

BJP: Santosh Pandey

Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency

BJP: Chunni Lal Sahu

BSP: Dhansing Kosariya

Congress: Dhanendra Sahu