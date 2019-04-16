Lok Sabha Election Phase 2: List of 96 constituencies going to poll on April 18

Photo for representation (File/PTI)

Lok Sabha Election Phase 2: The second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 will witness polling on 97 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories (UT) on Thursday, April 18. While voting will be held on 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, a few constituencies in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, Karnataka and other states will also go to polls.

In Tamil Nadu, Lok Sabha elections are being held for the first time after the demise of two of the state’s former CMs J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. Polling on Vellore parliamentary has been cancelled by the Election Commission seized huge amount of cash, gold and other precious articles recently.

In Odisha, polling on five Lok Sabha seats and 35 Assembly constituencies will be held simultaneously in April 18.

Elections for 543 Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held in seven phases -April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

Second phase polling: State-wise list of constituencies

Tamil Nadu (38 seats): Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Chidambaram, Salem, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Tirvallur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukoodi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari

Uttar Pradesh (8 seats): Mathrua, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Nagina, Aligarh, Hathras

West Bengal (3 seats): Darjeeling, Raiganj, Jalpaiguri

Bihar (5 seats): Banka, Purnia, Katihar, Kishanganj, Bhagalpur

Odisha (5 seats): Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Bolangir, Aska

Maharashtra (10 seats): Latur, Akola, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osamanabad, Solapur, Buldhana, Amravati

Assam (5 seats): Silchar, Autonomous district (which consists of Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts), Nawgong, Karimganj, Mangaldoi

Manipur (1 seat): Inner Manipur

Tripura (1 seat): Tripura East

Puducherry: (1 seat): Puducherry

Karnataka (14 seats): Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamrajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkaballapur, Kolar

Jammu and Kashmir (2 seats): Udhampur, Srinagar

Chhattisgarh (3 seats): Kanker, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund