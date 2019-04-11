Lok Sabha election Phase 1: PM Modi, Amit Shah appeal to people to vote in large numbers

Voting began in the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Thursday morning across 91 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah, several Union ministers on Thursday urged over 14.21 crore voters to come out in huge numbers and cast their votes in the first phase of Lok Sabha election being conducted today. Taking to Twitter, Modi laid special emphasis on first-time voters and asked them to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

“2019 Lok Sabha elections commence today. I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers,” he tweeted.


BJP chief Amit Shah also took to Twitter to ask people to participate in the world’s biggest festival of democracy. He said that every single vote counts in a democracy.

“As the voting for the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will begin today, I request each and every voter to come out and vote. The power of democracy lies in your single vote, your one vote will decide the future of this great nation,” he said.

Shah also asked people of different states — he made special mention of Jammu and Kashmir — to vote in large numbers to choose a strong leader to accelerate the growth of their state and country.

“Only a strong, visionary and honest leadership can work impartially for the development of the people from Kashmir to Andaman. I urge the people of Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar islands to vote in large numbers for a decisive government,” he said.


Both the national parties BJP and Congress also shared tweets on their official Twitter page, asking people to vote for a strong government.

“We appeal to every eligible voter to participate in this festival of democracy called elections by exercising your right to vote. Make your vote count and vote wisely for a stronger and prosperous New India,” the BJP tweeted.


“Today you decide. Love over hate. Jobs over pakoda. Policies over propoganda. One nation over division. Vote for Congress, Vote for you. Today you pledge, #MyVoteForCongress #AbHogaNyay,” the Indian National Congress said in a tweet.

Voting began in the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Thursday morning across 91 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories. Assembly polls are being held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha.

