Lok Sabha election Phase 1: BJP’s Sanjeev Balyan alleges fake voting by women clad in burqas in Muzaffarnagar, demands repoll

By: | Published: April 11, 2019 9:55 AM

BJP candidate from Muzaffarnagar, Sanjeev Balyan, on Thursday stoked a controversy with his allegations that women clad in burqas were casting fake votes.

Lok Sabha phase 1, MuzaffarnagarSanjeev Balyan is seeking re-election on BJP ticket from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat

Sanjeev Balyan, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, kicked off a controversy with his allegations that women clad in burqas were casting fake votes in the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha election that got underway today. Balyan is up against RLD’s Ajit Singh who is a candidate of the Grand Alliance in UP.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Union minister said, “Faces of women in burkhas are not being checked and I allege that fake voting is being done. If not looked into, I will demand a repoll.”

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha election Phase 1: BJP’s Sanjeev Balyan alleges fake voting by women clad in burqas in Muzaffarnagar, demands repoll
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition