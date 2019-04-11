Lok Sabha election Phase 1: BJP’s Sanjeev Balyan alleges fake voting by women clad in burqas in Muzaffarnagar, demands repoll

Sanjeev Balyan is seeking re-election on BJP ticket from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat

Sanjeev Balyan, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, kicked off a controversy with his allegations that women clad in burqas were casting fake votes in the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha election that got underway today. Balyan is up against RLD’s Ajit Singh who is a candidate of the Grand Alliance in UP.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Union minister said, “Faces of women in burkhas are not being checked and I allege that fake voting is being done. If not looked into, I will demand a repoll.”