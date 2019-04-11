Lok Sabha election phase 1: BJP says voter turnout encouraging, things going in NDA’s favour

By: | Published: April 11, 2019 2:42 PM

Describing the voter turnout in the first phase of the general election till 1 pm as "encouraging", the BJP Thursday said everything seems to be going in favour of the NDA.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI Photo)

“BJP workers are extremely enthused and motivated at the good voter turnout so far on the first day of polling. Everything seems to be going in NDA’s favour,” BJP leader and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. Voting has been largely peaceful and it augurs well for democracy.

The feedback the BJP has been getting from its workers is very encouraging, she told reporters. Citing the Election Commission figures, she said the voter turnout has been anywhere between 33 to 44 per cent till 1 pm.

