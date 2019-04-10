Lok Sabha Election Phase 1: All you need to know before you cast your vote

Must know facts before you visit polling station to cast your vote

Lok Sabha Election 2019: The five-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has drawn to a close and the country has embarked on the world’s biggest democratic exercise that is the general election. The seven-phase Lok Sabha election will be held over a period of one month and results will be declared on May 23, thus bringing the curtains down on the 16th Lok Sabha. According to the Election Commission of India, nearly 90 crore people will exercise their franchise on seven different dates between April 11 and May 19. The polling process will begin at 7 am and will end at 5 pm in most of the constituencies. However, in constituencies that have been declared sensitive, the polling process will end a little early.

The first phase of voting begins today and will decide the fate as 91 constituencies across 18 states vote to elect a new government at the Centre. Before you step out to vote, here is a ready reckoner of the do’s and don’ts about the poll process.

What to do at the polling station

At the polling station, the voter will meet the First Polling Officer who is responsible for verifying the voter’s identity. The polling agents will be present there and a voter’s name and serial number will be called out so that your identity can’t be challenged by anyone.

After this, the voter will go to the second polling officer who will mark the left forefinger with indelible ink. The voter will then record his serial number on the electoral roll and sign or give a thumb impression. The poll officer will give him a voter’s slip.

The voter will then meet the Third Polling Officer who will collect the assigned slip. He/she is the person who presses the ballot button on the control unit of EVM. This activates the ballot unit and the voter will be allowed to cast his vote. The voter will then press the blue button on the EVM against the candidate of his choice. Once a voter will press the blue button, a red tiny lamp will glow with a long beep sound. This means, your vote has been recorded successfully. Also, the voter can verify through VVPAT the authenticity of their vote.

If a voter doesn’t want to exercise his franchise in favour of any of the candidates, he/she can press the NOTA (None of the above) button on the EVM.

Carry identity cards to polling stations

On the day polling, a voter must carry the voter identity card issued by the Election Commission or photo voter slip or any other government identity card to the polling station. If a voter doesn’t have voter ID card and enrolled as a voter, can take part in the exercise. The voter, however, needs to carry any of the following documents:

PAN card

Aadhaar card

Passport

Driving licence

Service identity card of government (state or centre)

Passbook issues by post-office/bank

MGNREGA card

Pension document with photo

Smart card issued by Resistance Gene Identifier (RGI) under NPR

Photo voter slip issued by EC

Health insurance card issued by Labour Ministry

Documents like ration card, electricity bill, house rent papers and others will not be accepted.

If a voter doesn’t have a voter id and his/her name is recorded in the voter list, he/she has the right to cast vote. However, if his/her name is not even in the voter list, he/she will not be allowed to cast vote. Every polling station has a separate list of voters where you can check your name with help of polling agents.

What not to do

According to rules, a voter is not allowed to carry mobile phones, laptops and camera inside the polling station. You cannot carry any arms and ammunition inside the polling station. Also, it is a dry day on the day of polling.