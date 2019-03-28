Sixteenth Lok Sabha improves productivity by a third, helped by Modi govt’s clear majority

16th Lok Sabha passed 240 bills against just 179 bills passed by the 15th Lok Sabha.

The 16th Lok Sabha passed 240 bills against just 179 bills passed during the 15th Lok Sabha, which was lowest number for any Lok Sabha with full five year term, according to latest data compiled by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and legislative research body PRS.

In terms of productivity, 273 bills were introduced in the 16th Lok Sabha and 88% (240 bills) of them were passed. Total 10 bills were withdrawn and 23 remained pending at the end of budget session and these bills will expire at the end of this Lok Sabha’s tenure in June this year.

In comparison with the total number of bills passed against the number of bills introduced, the 16th Lok Sabha outshines the 15th Lok Sabha by 34% as it passed 240 of the total 273 bills introduced (88%) while 15th Lok Sabha passed just 179 bills of the total 328 bills introduced between 2009 to 2014, 54% of the bills introduced.

Similarly, in terms of sheer number of bills passed, performance of 16th Lok Sabha is an improvement by the same percentage point over the previous Lok Sabha. 16th Lok Sabha passed 61 more bills against 179 passed by the 15th Lok Sabha, an improvement of 61 bills or 34%.

While only 23 bills will lapse at the end of the term of 16th Lok Sabha, nearly three times of this number, total 68 bills had lapsed at the end 15th Lok Sabha’s term in May 2014.

In terms of sheer number of bills passed, the performance of 13th and 14th Lok Sabha was even better. While 297 bills were passed during the 13th Lok Sabha, 248 bills were passed during the 14th Lok Sabha.