Lok Sabha election: Opinion polls say Modi’s return imminent, but with sharp dip in NDA’s seat share

Opinion polls have predicted the BJP to win less number of seat than 2014. (File Photo)

Lok Sabha Election: With the campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 ending on Tuesday, rivals BJP and the Congress would be pushing hard to woo voters for the one last time before the April 11 voting. Polling is scheduled to be held on 91 Lok Sabha seats spread across 20 states in the first phase. While PM Modi will be addressing rallies in Latur, Chitradurga, Mysuru and Coimbatore today, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to speak at election gatherings in Bihar, Assam and Odisha.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

While both the BJP and the Congress are engaged in an intense campaign to win over the voters, various pre-poll surveys have come out with some interesting facts. Almost all opinion polls have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to get a second term, however, the BJP-led NDA is likely to win less number of seats than what it had in 2014.

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

An opinion poll conducted by CNX for news channel India TV said that the BJP’s tally may fall from present 282 to 240 seats. The NDA, however, is likely to win 295 seats, 23 more that majority mark of 273 in the 543-seat Lok Sabha.

On the other hand, the Congress is likely to more seats than 2014 but it will still not touch the three figure-mark. The Congress’ tally may jump from 44 in 2014 to 84 this time. The Congress-led UPA is likely to win 127 seats, and Others including Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, K Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi, regional parties and independents are projected to win in 121 seats.

Also Read: BJP Manifesto 2019: Rahul Gandhi calls saffron party’s ‘sankalpa patra’ voice of an ‘isolated man’

The opinion shows that the BJP is likely to suffer a major blow in the political crucial state of Uttar Pradesh where it clean-sweeped winning 71 seats out of 80 in 2014. BJP’s ally Apna Dal had won two seats in last general elections.

In 2019, the BJP is likely to win 46 seats , BSP 13, SP 15, Congress 4, RLD 1 and Ajit Singh’s Apna Dal 1, IndiaTV-CNX opinion poll shows.

In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress will continue to hold on to its fort winning 29 seats, but the BJP may manage to make some dent capturing 12 seats . The Congress is likely to get a seat and Left none out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal

Times Now-VMR Opinion Poll

An opinion poll conducted by Times Now-VMR has projected a wafer-thin majority for the BJP-led NDA. The survey, carried out between March 22 to April 4, has projected 279 seats for the NDA, 149 for the Congress-led UPA and 115 for Others.

In Gujarat, where the BJP won all 26 seats in 2014, is likely to suffer a loss of four seats and win 22 seats in Lok Sabha election 2019.

The BJP and its allies are likely to suffer considerable damage due SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh. The NDA won 73 seats out of 80 in the state in 2014, however, the tally is likely to be limited to 50 seats in 2019.

Out of total 40 seats Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the NDA is projected to win 29 seats, one less that what it had won in 2014.

ABP News-C Voter Survey

A pre-poll survey conducted by C Voter for ABP News has projected that the NDA will fall short of majority. The opinion poll also shows that neither the UPA nor Others are in a position to touch the magic figure of 272 seats.

The opinion polls has projected NDA to win 267 seats – BJP 222, Shiv Sena 14, JDU + LJP 19 and Others 12. The Congress is likely to improve its 2014 tally and win 91 seats this year. Other UPA allies such as DMK may win 27 seats, NCP five and Others 19 seats, the survey predicts.