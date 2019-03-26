Lok Sabha election: No scope for Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi, says Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai said no scope for AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that there was no scope of stitching an alliance with the Congress party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at this stage in Delhi. AAP leader Gopal Rai on Monday said that the Congress is confused and that the AAP has already declared names of all seven candidates and made its agenda clear to the public.

He said that the party is fighting the election on the agenda of granting full statehood to Delhi.

“The AAP has announced all seven names (for the Delhi Lok Sabha seats). We have also launched our campaign from March 23. The AAP has made its agenda clear to the public.. our agenda is full statehood. AAP will contest from all the seats to garner public support for full statehood. The Congress is not serious, it is totally confused. They are busy in holding meetings and this is only between the Congress and media,” he said.

Watch: Gopal Rai speaks



Rai’s reaction comes in the backdrop of an emergency meet chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Monday morning to seek opinion of senior leaders over joining the ranks with the AAP in Delhi. Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats and AAP wanted to contest the election in an agreement with the Congress. However, difference in opinion on the issue within the Congress forced the AAP to go solo.

On Monday, Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit and other senior leaders of the state unit met Rahul to discuss the possibility of an alliance with the AAP. The opinion on the issue remained divided and the leaders in the meeting was unanimous that Rahul should take a final call on.

A PTI report said that Ajay Maken, Subhash Chopra, Tajdar Babar and Arvinder Singh Lovely were also present in the meeting. While the three favoured an alliance with the AAP, Dikshit said that stitching an electoral pact with rival AAP will be against the interest of party workers.

Meanwhile, television reports said that the Congress has put the ball in AAP’s court. Reports say that Congress has agreed to give four seats to AAP and field a joint candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. On the remaining two seats, the Congress will field its own candidate.

Delhi will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12.