Lok Sabha Election: Nitin Gadkari faints during rally in Maharashtra

Published: April 27, 2019 8:13:35 PM

Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari fainted on stage Saturday evening during an election rally near Shirdi in Maharashtra. He soon recovered and later walked to his car

After finishing his speech, Gadkari fainted while walking back to his seat on the stage

Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari fainted on stage Saturday evening during an election rally near Shirdi in Maharashtra. He soon recovered and later walked to his car. Gadkari was campaigning at Rahata near here for Shiv Sena candidate from Shirdi Lok Sabha seat Sadashiv Lokhande.

After finishing his speech, Gadkari fainted while walking back to his seat on the stage. His security guard as well as BJP’s Ahmednagar candidate Sujay Vikhe Patil and state minister Ram Shinde rushed to his help. Within a few minutes, the road and transport minister recovered and later walked to his car.

Later in the evening, he visited the famous Saibaba temple here. A local BJP leader said he underwent a medical check up before leaving. Gadkari had suffered fainting bouts on stage earlier too. On December 7, 2018, he fainted during a convocation ceremony at Rahuri agricultural university in the state. He later attributed it to low sugar levels. The BJP leader is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Nagpur.

