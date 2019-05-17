Lok Sabha Election: Modi locked entire cabinet at 7 RCR before announcing note ban, says Rahul Gandhi

By:
New Delhi | Published: May 17, 2019

The last phase election will be held on May 19.

rahul gandhi, congress president rahul gandhi, lok sabha elections 2019Congress president Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

As campaigns ends in remaining Lok Sabha constituencies across the country today, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today made a sensational claim accusing PM Modi of locking his cabinet at the Race Course Road before demonetisation. Rahul said that he was informed about this by his SPG staff.

Narendra Modi ne apne cabinet ko notebandi ke samay Race Course Road mein taale se bandh kar diya tha. Sachaai hai, SPG wale meri bhi security karte hain, inhone bataya mujhe (Narendra Modi locked his cabinet at 7, Race Course Road at the time of demonetisation. This is the truth. SPG people who also take care of my security, told me)”, he said while addressing a rally in Himacahal Pradesh’s Solan. The constituency will go to polls during the final phase on May 19.

Taking a dig at the prime minister during the rally, the Congress president said, “Dekhiye PM mein itna gyan hai, unhone Air Force ke logon ko kaha ghabrao mat, badalon se hume fayda milega, radar hawai jahaz ko badalon mein nahi dekh payega. Jinko samajh hai unki nahi sunte, bas apni duniya mein hain (Look at the knowledge of the PM. He asked Air Force people not to worry, as radars will not able to detect our IAF jets because of the clouds. He doesn’t listen to those who understand things, but remains busy in his own world),” he said while referring to the PM’s recent statement on the Balakot air strike.

On Wednesday, while addressing rally in Punjab’s Bargari constituency, Gandhi, while referring to the notes ban, said the economy would not have been destroyed had the PM discussed it with his predecessor Manmohan Singh before taking the decision. “Modi used to make fun of Manmohan Singh. But after five years now, Modi ji does not make fun of Manmohan ji. Today the country is making fun of him,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

