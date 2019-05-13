‘Will Modi hang himself’: Mallikarjun Kharge loses cool over PM’s poll prediction, lands in controversy

Lok Sabha election 2019: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge landed in a major controversy on Sunday with his untoward comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. With voting still underway on 59 seats in the penultimate phase of Lok Sabha elections, Kharge commented on the Prime Minister's repeated assertions that the Congress party's tally would fall further below its lowest ever of 44 in the last general election and asked if Modi would "hang himself at Vijay Chowk" if his party fared better than the PM's predictions. "Wherever he goes, he keeps saying that Congress will not win 40 seats. If Congress gets more than 40 seats, will Modi hang himself at Vijay Chowk in Delhi," the leader of the Congress in the outgoing Lok Sabha asked while addressing the crowd. Kharge's comments add to an already long list of disparaging comments and personal attacks by political leaders in what has been a bitter fight to form the next government this election season. Several prominent leaders have resorted to name calling and downright derogatory remarks to be one-up against their opponents, sinking the level of political discourse to despicable lows. Kharge's remarks triggered a political storm with the Bharatiya Janata Party demanding an apology from the Congress veteran. BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje said such remarks did not suit a senior leader of Kharge's stature. "Blatant lies, fake allegations, derogatory remarks have become common with hollow Congress, nothing progressive! He should apologise!" Karandlaje wrote on Twitter. Kharge's attacks against Prime Minister Modi are not new. Peeved at Modi's "corrupt no 1" allegation against former PM Rajiv Gandhi, saying the PM "missed lessons in Sanskaar as he fled home at an early age". The campaigning for the 17th Lok Sabha elections has already seen several leaders land in controversy over their objectionable remarks against political opponents. The most prominent name among them is Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan who was censured by the Election Commission for his highly distasteful remarks against his rival candidate Jaya Prada. The poll panel also handed him a temporary campaign ban for his remarks.