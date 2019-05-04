Lok Sabha election: ‘Mahagathbandhan’ will give rise to ‘mahabhrashtachar’, says PM Modi

By: |
Published: May 4, 2019 3:10:29 PM

Attacking the Congress, Modi said the "Mr Clean" image of the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi became "corrupt number one".

Modi said the Congress has been reduced to the status of ?vote katwa? party and it will soon witness its ?downfall?.

Intensifying his attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) will give rise to ‘mahabhrashtachar’ (grand corruption)’. Modi said the Congress has been reduced to the status of ‘vote katwa’ party and it will soon witness its “downfall”. “See its (Congress) downfall,” he said, as he made a no-holds barred attack against party president Rahul Gandhi, warning him that he will succumb to “ahankaar” (self pride).

Modi said while a Congress leader is sharing the stage with the Samajwadi Party, an apparent reference to Priyanka Gandhi who was present at an SP meeting in Raebareli this week, the BSP is attacking the grand old party. “The SP is going soft on the Congress, but its alliance partner BSP chief Mayawati is attacking the grand old party,” he said at an election meeting here, apparently to drive a wedge between the two allies.

Attacking the Congress, Modi said the “Mr Clean” image of the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi became “corrupt number one”. He also recalled how the Congress had withdrawn support from governments at the Centre in the past leading to political instability. “Only the BJP can give a stable government,” he said, as he led the gathering chanting “phir ek baar …Modi sarkar (once again, Modi government)”.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha election: ‘Mahagathbandhan’ will give rise to ‘mahabhrashtachar’, says PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition