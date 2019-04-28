Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: BJP sharpens attack on Congress over Shatrughan Sinha’s Jinnah remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over its leader Shatrughan Sinha's remark that the grand old party belongs to Mohammad Ali Jinna who played a significant role in India's progress and Independence. In a tweet, the BJP shared caricature of Congress leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi along with Jinnah to target the grand old party. Addressing an election rally in Odisha on Saturday, BJP president Amit Shah also raked up the issue and slammed Sinha for praising Jinnah. He said that Shatrughan Sinha, who has just gone to the Congress, said that Jinnah was also a great man like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. "The Congress leaders are praising Jinnah, who has divided the country. It is their character," he said. Sinha on Saturday stirred a controversy when he said that Pakistan founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah was among the leaders of the Congress "family who had the biggest" role in India's Independence. Meanwhile, Amit Shah will address multiple election rallies in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday where polling will be held in the fifth phase on May 6. As per the schedule announced by the BJP, Shah will address rallies in Sitamarhi and Chhapra of Bihar and later travel to UP's Barabanki and Lucknow where he will hold separate public meetings.