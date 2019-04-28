  1. Home
  3. Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: BJP sharpens attack on Congress over Shatrughan Sinha’s Jinnah remark

Updated:Apr 28, 2019 8:18:20 am

Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday stirred a controversy when he said that Pakistan founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah was among the leaders of the Congress "family who had the biggest" role in India's Independence.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over its leader Shatrughan Sinha’s remark that the grand old party belongs to Mohammad Ali Jinna who played a significant role in India’s progress and Independence. In a tweet, the BJP shared caricature of Congress leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi along with Jinnah to target the grand old party.

Addressing an election rally in Odisha on Saturday, BJP president Amit Shah also raked up the issue and slammed Sinha for praising Jinnah. He said that Shatrughan Sinha, who has just gone to the Congress, said that Jinnah was also a great man like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.

“The Congress leaders are praising Jinnah, who has divided the country. It is their character,” he said.

Sinha on Saturday stirred a controversy when he said that Pakistan founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah was among the leaders of the Congress “family who had the biggest” role in India’s Independence.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah will address multiple election rallies in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday where polling will be held in the fifth phase on May 6. As per the schedule announced by the BJP, Shah will address rallies in Sitamarhi and Chhapra of Bihar and later travel to UP’s Barabanki and Lucknow where he will hold separate public meetings.

08:18 (IST)28 Apr 2019
Bihar court summons Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

A Bihar court has issued a summon to Congress president Rahul Gandhi in connection with a defamation case filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. CJM Sashikant Rai summoned Gandhi on May 20 for his statement that "all thieves have Modi in their surnames". The Deputy Chief Minister then filed a defamation case against Rahul saying his image had been tarnished by the Congress chief's remark.

08:12 (IST)28 Apr 2019
WATCH: Rahul, Priyanka share light moments at Kanpur airport

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has shared a video showing him and his sister Priyanka Gandhi sharing some light moments in the midst of intense electioneering. In the video shared on Saturday, the two meet at Kanpur airport while traversing Uttar Pradesh for campaigning, hug each other, make brief comments and then board different helicopters to head for separate places for campaigning.

 
 
 
 
 
Amidst the busy election schedules, CP @rahulgandhi met his sister @priyankagandhivadra & followed was this viral moment. Watch! . . #SiblingGoals

08:08 (IST)28 Apr 2019
Congress to use Priyanka Vadra's audio messages on Nyay

The Congress party has plans to use Priyanka Vadra's audio messages to explain to the voters the Nyay (Nyoontam Aay Yojana) scheme under which 20 per cent poorest Indians will receive Rs 72,000 per year. The Nyay aims to remove poverty through minimum income guarantee to the poor and was conceptualised by Priyanka who is the Congress star campaigner for the 2019 polls.

08:07 (IST)28 Apr 2019
In Amethi, Priyanka says Modi govt stalled food park project

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has accused the Modi government of halting the construction of food work in Amethi, the constituency of her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi. She also attacked PM Modi over his policy and intentions. "If the food park would have come in Amethi, then lakhs of farmers would have benefitted from that. The policy and the intention of this government is not good. So when you people go out to vote, then think about the government's intention and its policy. The intention of the government is not good," she said.

08:05 (IST)28 Apr 2019
Rahul questions Modi over demonetisation, GST

Addressing an election rally in Rae Bareli on Saturday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Narendra Modi over demonetisation and the faulty implementation of GST. He also said that there was only one Prime Minister who stole from the poor and his name was Narendra Modi.

07:45 (IST)28 Apr 2019
Amit Shah to address election rallies in Bihar, UP

BJP president Amit Shah will address multiple election rallies in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. As per the schedule announced by BJP, Shah will address election rallies in Sitamarhi and Chhapra of Bihar. From Bihar, he will go to Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow where he will hold separate public meetings.

07:42 (IST)28 Apr 2019
BJP slams Congress over Jinnah controversy

The BJP has slammed the Congress party over Shatrughan Sinha's remak praising Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. In a tweet, the BJP has shared photographs of later Congress Prime Ministers along with Jinnah to say the man responsible for India's division in 1947 is a part of Congress family.

World's largest democratic exercise is currently underway in India. A total of 303 constituencies have seen peaceful voting so far in three different phases. In the fourth phase, a total of 71 constituencies will go to polls on April 29. The remaining fifth, sixth and seventh phase will take place on May 6, May 12 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.
